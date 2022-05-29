“Stars for the Boston Celtics have got to show up otherwise we’re going to remember them not so fondly” - Stephen A. Smith makes a bold claim regarding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown if they fail to make the NBA Finals 

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Boston Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's performance in Game 7 versus the Miami Heat will be a defining moment in their NBA careers.

The duo misfired in a closeout Game 6 at home, leading to the C's 111-103 loss.

Tatum and Brown have never made the NBA Finals and have a golden opportunity to do so this time around. They have a solid roster around them to compete, which has been crucial in their run to the conference finals.

Here's what Stephen A. Smith said regarding Tatum and Brown's importance to the Celtics in the series decider against Miami (via ESPN):

"It's incumbent upon the stars to step up and answer the call. We know about everything else they gotta do defensively and do your job as supplementary parts, but Game 7s come down to the stars.

"Stars for the Boston Celtics have to show up, otherwise we are going to remember them not so fondly for years to come from this one."

Boston Celtics' hopes of advancing to the NBA Finals rely on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

One of the keys to the Boston Celtics' success this year has been their squad's depth.

They have multiple players who can produce over 10 points per game and play effective defense. That has reduced the pressure off the team's stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston Celtics @celtics set the tone from the start set the tone from the start 😤 https://t.co/GMcWfR73m6

However, big games need big performances from big-time players like Tatum and Brown. No team has achieved success at a higher rate and consistently, with their frontline players misfiring.

The Celtics are no exception. Every time their superstar wing duo hasn't delivered, it has been difficult for them to win games, especially in their ongoing series against the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler rediscovered his rhythm in the last game. This makes it even more vital for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to live up to their expectations in Sunday's Game 7 contest. Butler scored 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals, shooting 55.0% from the floor.

Miami is a difficult team to beat on the road. However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have displayed a tremendous amount of confidence in the past during the playoffs. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them lead Boston to a win against Erik Spoelstra's team.

The two will have to focus on limiting their turnovers and making sure they get their teammates involved as much as possible to lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

