“Stars in the league don’t go around and flip people off, they just don’t do it, so much of Kyrie’s own drama is self-inflicted” - Nick Wright believes Kyrie Irving should be more like Kevin Durant

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made the news after Game 1 against the Boston Celtics as he was involved in a war of words with a Celtics fan.

On the podcast What's Wright? with Nick Wright, Fox Sports' analyst spoke about how Irving should take after Kevin Durant. He gave the latter's example when it comes to dealing with trash talk from fans and how superstars in the NBA don't get involved in things like this.

Wright said:

"Stars in the league don't go around and flip people off, they just don't do it. So much of Kyrie's own drama is self-inflicted, it's just exhausting. Oh, I don't want to be a distraction for my team when so much of this stuff he goes out of his way to do, so yes, fans should treat people better."

"Kyrie also needs to be a little more like Kevin Durant and a little less like 8 year old Nick Wright."

However, Kyrie Irving did let most of his game do the talking on the night as the superstar guard dropped 39 points, dished out six assists and recorded four steals while shooting the ball 60% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc.

Can Kyrie Irving help the Nets overcome the Celtics?

Kyrie ahead of the game against the Boston Celtics

The new Big Three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons (who has yet to play), the Nets possess an offensive juggernaut that can consistently drop 120 points. However, with Simmons seemingly out until at least Game 4 of the series against Boston, questions have been asked if the Nets have enough firepower to beat the Celtics.

The Celtics needed a buzzer-beater from Jayson Tatum to win Game 1 against a Nets team that had Kevin Durant attempt more shots than score points. This was an uncharacteristic game by KD and it is highly unlikely that we will see such a performance again from The Slim Reaper this season, let alone this series.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are offensive juggernauts that went up against a suffocating Boston defense and nearly left Game 1 with a victory as the duo have the unique capability to to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot and could go for 50 points on any given night.

The Nets defense is not nearly as good as their offense and the return of Simmons in this department will only help them as the Australian is one of the best defensive players in the league. While his return might not be until Game 4, Kyrie Irving will have to keep his team alive in the series along with Kevin Durant.

