"Start calling LeBron Bronny James Sr."- NBA fans react to LeBron James being miles behind his son in key metric

LeBron James' son Bronny James has started to build confidence amid scrutiny from the media and certain members of the NBA fanbase. A metric has shown that Bronny is ahead of his legendary father, prompting some fans to give the best comments online.

In a post on Reddit, it was pointed out that Bronny has a higher total plus-minus than LeBron this season. Bronny is at -58 in 23 games played, while "The King" is at -70 in 60 games. For those unaware, plus-minus is used by analysts to measure a player's impact on the game.

The total plus-minus, on the other hand, is the overall impact of the player on the team for the entire season. While this is an important metric for analytics, some consider it overrated as there are five players on the court affecting the score.

Some NBA fans used the newly found metric difference between LeBron James and Bronny James to poke fun at the father-son duo. While there's no question about LeBron's impact on the LA Lakers this season, Bronny hasn't had a meaningful contribution given that he's not part of the rotation.

"Gonna start calling LeBron Bronny James Sr. now," a fan wrote.

"I've seen enough. Trade LeBron, build around Bronny," one fan commented.

"'The future is now old man' - Bronny probably," another fan joked referencing the iconic 'Malcolm in the Middle' meme.

Bronny James has spent time in the NBA G League, slowly turning into a top star there and showing signs of progress. He dropped a career-high 39 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals on 14-for-21 shooting on Monday.

"Sick of the disrespect, put the guy in the starting lineup," a fan remarked.

"Bronny is LeBron James' father," one fan joked.

"Gives Bronny LeBron's green light and minutes and he'll be an All-Star," another fan claimed.

Bronny is averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in the NBA G League. It hasn't translated into the NBA yet, but the Lakers are going to be patient with the 55th overall pick from last year's draft.

LeBron James reacts to Bronny James' career night

LeBron James reacts to Bronny James' career night. (Photo: IMAGN)

While Bronny James stayed in California to play in the NBA G League, LeBron James and the rest of the LA Lakers began a four-game road trip in Florida. The Lakers visited the Kia Center on Monday and took on the Orlando Magic.

Despite "The King" putting up 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists, the Lakers came up short against the Magic 118-106. Nevertheless, the four-time NBA MVP was one proud father, dropping a message on X for his son following his career night.

"SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG!!! (KING). KEEP GOING!!" LeBron tweeted.

The Lakers are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

