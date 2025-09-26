"Started getting involved with gangs" - Bulls' Coby White reveals shocking details about basketball saving him from deadly traps at 14

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White spoke with Andscape's insider Marc J. Spears, where he opened up on his upbringing. He shared that basketball saved him at a young age, as the people around him were involved in gangs.He expressed his gratitude to his parents for his proper upbringing. He had to choose between being in a gang and playing the game he loved.“I always say that basketball saved my life,” White told Andscape a week ago. “I remember while growing up the people I was hanging around with when I got to about 14, 13 started getting involved with gangs and stuff like that.&quot;“And I always thank my mom, my dad, my brother and my sister because they raised me the right way. … But I also knew that if I was to get in trouble, I couldn’t play the game that I love. … If I would’ve made any other decision, my life could have been totally different.&quot;Before joining the league, White played college ball at UNC. He was later drafted with the seventh pick by Chicago in 2019.Early in his career, one of the challenges he faced was consistency. As with many young players, he had issues adapting to pro-level defenses.Last season was his most memorable to date. Coby White scored a career-high 44 points in a tight 125-123 win over the Orlando Magic on July 2. He has developed significantly since entering the league, moving from a promising but raw rookie to a full-time starter. He averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season.Coby White's Bulls contract situation revealedAhead of the new season, league insider Jake Fischer revealed that Coby White is expected to seek more than $30 million annually in free agency next summer. He is not expected to sign an extension with the Bulls to make more in free agency.Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) - Source: ImagnHe signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Bulls worth $36 million guaranteed in 2023. The deal has incentives that can push it toward $40 million total. The contract was signed using White’s Bird rights, and after the 2025-26 season, he becomes an unrestricted free agent if no extension is agreed upon.