"Starting to be comical atp": NBA fans roast Nuggets fielding key starters ft. Nikola Jokic vs after updated injury status 

Nikola Jokic and the other key starters of the Denver Nuggets might not be available for their game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. In the Nuggets' previous game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, three key starters were missing from the lineup due to injury: Jokic, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun.

Aaron Gordon now reportedly joins the list of Nuggets starters on the injury list. According to injury reports, Braun is questionable due to a foot injury, Gordon is probable due to calf and ankle issues, Murray is questionable due to ankle problems and Jokic is dealing with elbow and ankle strains.

Fans couldn't help but make fun of Denver's situation on social media.

Here's what some fans had to say on X/Twitter:

"Starting to be comical atp," one fan said.

"Hell no they are all playing. It’s the Lakers it’s their Super Bowl," another fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Went from too injured to play on national tv to questionable real quick lol," one fan wrote.

"They might want to rest now too since everybody think LeBron is resting," another fan said.

"They are all available they are just tryna cover it up to not look bad," one fan added.

"They always do this it’s funny at this point until they actually get injured live in game, nah I don’t buy it," one fan tweeted.

Nuggets beat Warriors without Nikola Jokic

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors went up against each other on Monday night. Golden State seemed to be the favorite to win the game given how Jokic, Murray and Braun were out of Denver's rotation. Fortunately for the Nuggets, Gordon and Russell Westbrook came through to beat the Warriors 114-105.

Westbrook was arguably the best player of the game on Monday as he put up a triple-double performance. Russ added 12 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. As for Gordon, he was the Nuggets' top scorer. "AG" added 38 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against their biggest rival, the LA Lakers, on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if their starters are fit enough to play at Crypto.com Arena.

