As the San Antonio Spurs continue to set the foundation for long-term success, forward Julian Champagnie is focused on growth, maturity and contributing in ways beyond the box score.

Champagnie has averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 69 games this season, emerging as a steady presence in the rotation. He credits a shift in mentality for his development and embraces the challenge of becoming a more complete player.

“I think, for me, my No. 1 is always just keeping my confidence high,” Champagnie said. “Last year was a lot of, if I miss a shot or miss two shots, I’m kind of out the game. Now it’s more so of, if shots aren’t falling, how else can I be impactful? How else can I help this team win?”

Champagnie said his focus has been on staying locked in mentally and finding other ways to contribute when scoring isn’t there. Early this season, he focused on making a strong defensive impact while often being challenged to take on tough assignments, mainly while injuries to other wing players occurred.

That has remained a focus. Meanwhile, offensively, he emphasizes attacking closeouts as teams focus on taking away clean catch-and-shoot looks.

“I feel like that’s just where I’ve taken my next steps — just continue to be a pro’s pro,” he said. “Basketball-wise, just continue to work on my shot, putting the ball on the floor a little more, attacking those bad closeouts.”

While the Spurs’ 30-39 record places them 13th in the Western Conference, the organization is focused on establishing the necessary talent and habits for long-term success. One of the biggest influences on Champagnie’s growth this season is the Spurs’ veteran additions, particularly Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, who have significantly impacted on and off the court.

“Super impactful, man. Chris and HB, they help us in ways that don’t show up on a stat sheet,” Champagnie said. “People may not know, but they’re constantly talking — constantly giving us little tidbits on where to be on the court, how to do this, how to do that.

"They’ve both been on winning teams. Obviously, HB won the championship, and Chris has been on some pretty good teams. He’s a Hall of Fame point guard. Just being out there and having those two guys behind you, talking to you, giving you the confidence — it’s been great.”

Champagnie also highlighted the influence of De’Aaron Fox, who has been a late-season addition but quickly earned respect in the locker room. Fox has averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 17 games with San Antonio.

“Man, he’s nice. That’s what I get from D [De’Aaron Fox] — he’s nice,” Champagnie said. “But moving forward long term, I see the same traits in him that I see in Chris and HB [Harrison Barnes] as far as leadership goes. Just going forward, it’s another guy on our team that is not going to shy away. You’re going to hear his voice, and he’s going to pull his part.”

While the team was dealt a significant blow with the news that Victor Wembanyama would miss the rest of the season due to a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis, Champagnie said Wembanyama had taken notable strides as a player. Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in 46 games before being sidelined.

“I think he’s just starting to figure out that he’s extra dominant — like he could be extremely dominant in this league no matter what anybody says,” Champagnie said. “I think he’s just starting to believe it a little more, day in and day out. He’s improved his three-point shooting, his decision-making, and going down there being more dominant.”

Champagnie added that continued time and experience will only make Wembanyama more consistently dominant. In his second NBA season, he’s already turned flashes of brilliance into huge performances. However, Champagnie envisions Wembanyama having room to reach an MVP level:

“I think that’s what it’s going to take for Big Fella — just a couple more years in the league, a few more games, get the games under his belt, just figure it out."

Another young player drawing praise from Champagnie is rookie Stephon Castle, who has impressed throughout his first season and has earned Rookie of the Year consideration. Castle has averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 67 games.

“Just his will to get better, honestly and truly,” Champagnie said. “From the beginning to now — obviously roles have changed, people go down, we add new people, whatever — but I think all year he’s been pretty consistent in being himself and not wavering on that. That’s a really good trait to have, especially as a rookie.”

Champagnie pointed to Castle’s aggressiveness and how his all-around game has steadily developed throughout the season:

“Getting after the basket, getting to the line, finding his jump shot — he’s just starting to come along. Same thing for Vic. Same thing goes for Steph — more games in the league, the better he gets. I think that’s just the underlying thing with all of us.”

Beyond the higher-profile names, Champagnie pointed out some of the team’s lesser-known contributors, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Blake Wesley. His perspective was shared pre-game before Mamukelashvili scored 34 points in under 20 minutes and before Wesley’s on-ball defense garnered significant praise.

“I’m going to say as of late, especially B-Wes [Blake Wesley] and Sandy [Sandro Mamukelashvili],” he said. “Two guys that come in day in and day out, whether they’re playing or not, and they work hard. Great teammates, do all the little stuff, professionals.

"And now they’ve been getting more opportunity, and they’ve been running with it, honestly and truly — whether it’s bringing energy, making shots, just being in the right places, talking. But especially, shoutout to those two guys.”

Champagnie also spoke highly of Devin Vassell, who continues to be one of the team’s most consistent scoring options. He appears to be a player who will factor in significantly throughout the Spurs’ coming years, growing as a professional beyond the box score.

“I don’t like to predict what guys are going to be — I don’t like to jinx nobody, but I think Dev is pretty freaking good, if you ask me," Champagnie said. "Tough shot-maker, gritty, good defensively. I think this year he’s taken another step, just becoming a pro, becoming a better pro, and doing all that kind of stuff.”

Looking ahead, Champagnie emphasized communication as the next step for the team to improve and build momentum into the offseason:

“Communication — I think that’s our next step as a team. Just building that bond and building that communication on the court and off the court.”

Champagnie cited the team’s trip to France earlier in the season as a key bonding experience that strengthened the group’s connection. Teams participating in various NBA Global Games tend to benefit from this chemistry-building opportunity.

“Best trip ever,” Champagnie said. “Honestly, I think it was just the fact that we got to go to another country as a team — that was the best thing that could have come from that trip. We did a lot of things together — dinners, outings, all kinds of stuff. Definitely a 10 out of 10, I’d book for sure.”

As the Spurs continue their regular-season schedule, Champagnie’s growth and perspective mirror the team’s broader journey, which is centered around development and embracing every opportunity to build something lasting.

With season-ending injuries to Wembanyama and Fox, the benefits will take time to be apparent, but the group is confident that it’ll pay off in the long run.

