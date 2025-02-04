The Luka Doncic trade will go down as one of the most shocking in NBA history.

It was the first time two reigning all-NBA players were traded for one another in the middle of a season and fans had to double and triple-check to make sure the news was real.

Members of the NBA community are still trying to get their heads around the Mavericks' decision to give up on a 25-year-old superstar with a top-10 player of all-time potential.

According to multiple reports, Dallas was worried about Doncic's behavior, work ethic and conditioning. The organization didn't think he took the game seriously enough and thought his poor eating habits were the reason for his injuries.

Now that he's with the LA Lakers, diehard Lakers fan and LeBron James' friend Cuff The Legend shared a no-nonsense message for the superstar guard.

"Your boys called you fat, Luka," Cuffs said, via an Instagram story on Monday. "Nico Harrison, your GM, they basically called you 'fat boy.' They said you're fat. They said you're out of shape. They say you're washed and that at 25, you don't take the game serious.

"Welome to LA, know what you gotta do, right? You got to stay away from In-N-Out burgers. Stay away from the f***ing taco truck. Stay away from the f***ing burger stands. Stay away, right? Nothing but vegan cauliflower, tree bar nuggets, greek yogurt, sh*t like that. Get in the gym with Bron at 5 AM, get you some muscle definition, tone up, let's win the f***ing chip, Luka."

Luka Doncic can extend LeBron James' career

As much as LeBron James should be able to be a positive influence on Doncic, he's also potentially going to help him play for much longer.

Doncic and James have similar playing styles, so Doncic would likely take a big burden off his shoulders. He could run the point for big stretches or take over as the team's primary scoring threat.

James' numbers have been as efficient as always this season, and while he may have lost a step or two on defense, he's still one of the best in the game.

There was some speculation about this season being either his last or second-to-last year in the league. However, with Doncic by his side, he could stay in the NBA long enough to also play with his younger son, Bryce James, who will be eligible for the 2026 NBA draft.

