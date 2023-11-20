“Stay off the weed” - LeBron James comically alludes to iconic Stephen A. Smith reference

During the LA Lakers matchup against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James broke out a rather unusual celebration. This led to a comical social media interaction between him and a longtime reporter and analyst.

Early in the second quarter, LeBron James and Christian Wood did a celebration that looked like they were smoking together. After the snippet went viral on social media, Stephen A. Smith posted the clip and tagged the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Not long after, LeBron responded to the clip with one of Stephen A.'s most famous catchphrases.

Throughout his time covering professional sports, Stephen A. has never been shy about his distaste for drug use. When talking about players getting caught with marijuana, the NBA analyst has always pronounced the word weed in a exaggerated manor. This is why LeBron wrote out his tweet the way that he did.

LeBron James puts together stellar outing vs. Houston Rockets

LeBron James' outlandish celebration might have caught Stephen A. Smith's attention, but his overall performance should be the main topic. In year 21, LeBron continues to put together incredible performances.

The LA Lakers found themselves in a tough matchup with the red-hot Houston Rockets. As things went down to the wire, LeBron came up in a big way to lead his team to victory.

In just over 39 minutes of action, LeBron finished the game with 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Every one of those points was needed, as the Lakers won the game by a final score of 105-104. It's worth mentioning that LeBron scored 13 of his 37 in the fourth quarter, including a free throw in the final seconds to put LA up one.

For the past few seasons, many have wondered when Father Time is going to catch up to LeBron. Even as he approaches the age of 39, he continues to show no signs of slowing down. Through his first 13 games this year, the 19-time All-Star is averaging just under 27 points per game.

The Lakers have needed this heightened play from LeBron, as it allowed them to turn their season around. Following a rocky start, they've gone 6-4 in their last 10 and are riding high on a two-game win streak. LA's 8-6 record has them sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Based on how he's opened the year, LeBron has proven he is still more than capable of leading the charge for the Lakers.