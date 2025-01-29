"Stefon Diggs of the NBA": Fans react as Jimmy Butler hit with 'unemployed' remark over $107 coffee mishap at his own shop

Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is currently suspended indefinitely without pay from the Miami Heat after walking out of practice. With all indications being that Butler and the Heat will part ways before the NBA's February 6 Trade Deadline, the longtime star could be looking at another week without pay.

In a video shared on his Instagram story Wednesday, Butler joked about his card declining at his BigFace coffee shop. In the background, one of his employees can be heard joking that because Butler is currently unemployed, his card didn't work.

The video ends with Butler inserting his card into the machine, raising questions about whether it was simply a case of the tap-to-pay feature not working on the machine. NBA fans, however, were quick to weigh in on the situation, with one comparing the Miami player to NFL player Stefon Diggs, who was on the outs in Buffalo before landing in Houston.

Others weighed in on the situation as well, sharing their thoughts:

Looking at the latest surrounding the Jimmy Butler trade saga in Miami as Feb. 6 trade deadline looms

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) - Source: Imagn

As of Wednesday, the NBA Trade Deadline is exactly one week away. Following the Miami Heat's indefinite suspension of Jimmy Butler this week, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the asking price for the six-time All-Star has been lowered.

In a seperate report, ESPN Insider Shams Charania indicated that the Heat are in active conversations surrounding a trade, with both Phoenix and Golden State in the mix. While it's been no secret that Butler has his sights set on playing alongside both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, the framework of a trade has proven tricky.

Given that the Suns would have to part ways with Bradley Beal, who is currently on a contract that will see him make $53 million next year, and $57 million in the 2026-27 season assuming he opts in, the belief is that it could take a multi-team trade to land Butler in Phoenix.

According to Shams Charania, who spoke on the NBA Today show on Tuesday, Miami is looking to acquire short-term contracts and draft assets in exchange for the small forward. Charania indicated that Butler would likely find a new home before the trade deadline.

