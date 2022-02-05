“Steph is already there, Kevin Porter Jr. knows that better than most, he woke up the baby-faced assassin” - Stephen A. Smith excited about the Warriors’ title chances, says Klay Thompson is getting there

The race for the 2022 NBA title is still on, and with Klay Thompson's return, the Golden State Warriors are seemingly favorites. However, the debate between who is better in the West between the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns is still on, with pundits choosing sides for various reasons.

The Warriors had a ridiculously hot start to the season but have cooled off, mainly because of Stephen Curry's shooting slump. Many believe he was burnt out after chasing the league's 3-point record, but he is starting to heat up once again.

It is a close race for the top spot in the West with the Warriors (40-13) only two games behind the Suns (41-10). Nonetheless, it is almost a given that one of them will emerge as the conference champion.

On "First Take" on ESPN, sports analysts Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins discussed their preferences in the Western Conference race.

Perkins said the Suns have the edge, but Smith thinks differently.

"I'm still rolling with the Warriors," Smith said.

After raving about Thompson's 23-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, Smith argued the two-way guard will continue to get better.

"He's coming, y'all," Smith said. "Klay Thompson might be back, but he ain't all the way back. He is coming. Whatever you're seeing now, he's getting better and better and better.

"Klay is coming. Steph is already there. (Houston Rockets guard) Kevin Porter Jr. knows that better than most. He woke up the baby-faced assassin the other night."

Smith also went off on the caliber of players on their roster, namedropping those who are dependable and how impactful they are.

"I'm just looking at them," Smith said. "I'm looking at the elite manner in which they defend. I'm also looking at their movement without the basketball.

"I'm saying, this team is special. I'm not taking anything from Phoenix. I agree with you KP. It will come down to Phoenix and the Warriors. I'm just saying right now, to me, I'm giving the edge to the Warriors. I think the Warriors are right where they want to be."

Although Thompson has not been as lethal as he once was, it was expected. It will take some time for him to be at his best after being sidelined for more than 900 days.

Klay Thompson's return will be a boost to the Warriors' title hopes

Stephen Curry (30) and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors dominated the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, winning three of their five consecutive appearances. Unfortunately, the Warriors have not reached the playoffs since because of injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Although the Warriors looked good early in the season, even with Thompson still sidelined, their chances of going all the way are much better with him in the lineup. He is a tremendous boost on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, he can do it all. He is an extremely lethal catch-and-shoot player who also can create his shots.

Thompson is also not scared of attacking the rim or pulling up from midrange. In eleven games played, Klay is averaging 16.3 points, 3,8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

