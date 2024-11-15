"Steph don't count" - James Harden shares witty take on nearing 2nd spot in NBA 3-point history

LA Clippers guard James Harden is closing in on the second spot of the NBA's all-time 3-pointers scorers list, to take over Ray Allen's place. Harden is four 3-pointers away from surpassing the legend and ESPN's Shams Charania had a chance to talk to him about it on Friday.

Allen finished his career with 2,973 3-pointers, while Harden has 2,970 at the third spot. Charania asked the Clippers star what his thoughts were about taking over the second spot behind Steph Curry. The 10-time All-Star had some jokes about his place in the history books.

"I'm considering myself number one," Harden said. "Steph don't count."

At the top spot, Curry has 3,779 3-pointers and the number continues to increase in each game.

Charania mentioned that Harden could be in second place after their Friday game against the Houston Rockets. The seven-time All-NBA selection spent nine years with the Rockets and spoke about how poetic it would be to surpass Allen against Houston.

"It's where I had the bulk of my career. They gave me a real chance and I think a lot of people know me for James Harden Houston. So, it would be very, very special."

Harden is attempting eight shots from beyond the arc this season on average, making 31.3%. Throughout his career, the former All-Star has made a name for himself as one of the top shooters outside the arc. His patented step-back 3-pointer became a deadly weapon for the defenders.

The former Arizona State University star shot 36% from deep in his career. His best season from long-range was during the 2011-12 NBA season where he shot 39% on 4.7 attempts.

NBA legend believes James Harden had more impact in changing the game than Steph Curry

NBA legend Paul Pierce has a different opinion on which player changed the game. Curry is often mentioned when talking about players who changed the course of the NBA and basketball. However, Pierce thinks that Harden has had more impact in changing it than the Golden State Warriors star.

He talked about it with Harden's former teammate, Trevor Ariza, on Wednesday's episode of "The Truth Lounge."

"Everybody talks, they say Curry (is) the reason we play – I think a lot of the reason we play like this is James Harden...," Pierce said. "Step-back threes, everybody going into their bag and getting to their threes. That's James Harden, that's not Curry...."

Ariza concurred with Pierce's statement, adding that Harden made it possible for other players to join in. The step-back threes and his ability to create contact were the areas of Harden's game that his former teammate talked about.

