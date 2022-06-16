"It's the one where he arrived as 'Chef Curry' when he really started cooking and it got on the national scene in the biggest stage" - NBA Analyst says the 2015 title is the most important one of Steph Curry's career, cites the Kevin Durant factor

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry could be on the verge of winning his fourth championship tonight. Game 6 against the Boston Celtics presents a chance for the Warriors to wrap up the championship on the road as they lead the series 3-2.

However, on ESPN's morning show First Take, former NBA player Jay Williams believes that this will not be the most impressive championship of Curry's career. Williams believes that Curry's first championship win in 2015 against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers was more impressive than this. Williams said:

"The first one to me feels like it's the one that he'll cherish the most because it's the one where he arrived as Chef Curry when he really started cooking and it got on the national scene in the biggest stage."

Jay Williams continued:

"The reason why I go back to that is because they were on the verge of revolutionising basketball in the NBA. The whole narrative before that time was you can't win with small ball, you can't win with just shooting 3s.

"And my thing is, we're never even having this conversation about Steph Curry entering the top-10 greatest of all time unless he wins that first championship because if he wins only two championships with Kevin Durant then people are using that to diminish his greatness to begin with."

What's on the line for Steph Curry in these NBA Finals?

Action from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

There has been constant talk about how much Curry's legacy would be impacted if he wins another ring without Kevin Durant. Curry could also bag his first Finals MVP. These accomplishments are very much a possibility this year for the "Baby-Faced Assassin."

Should Steph Curry win the championship and Finals MVP trophy, it would, without question, elevate Curry's legacy. It would put him in strong discussion to be among the top-10 players of all time.

@nicknbanalyst



4th Quarter Stats:



40.7 pts

9.2 reb

8.3 ast

1.3 stl

7.5 3pm

54-50-92 Splits

+19.3 rTS%

+19 rEFG%



One of the Most Clutch Finals Performers in the NBA History. Stephen Curry the 2015 in the Finals 4th Quarter (per 75):4th Quarter Stats:40.7 pts9.2 reb8.3 ast1.3 stl7.5 3pm54-50-92 Splits+19.3 rTS%+19 rEFG%One of the Most Clutch Finals Performers in the NBA History.

The lack of a Finals MVP has often been used against Steph Curry. Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP award in 2015 for the defense he played on LeBron James. KD won two Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018.

Steph Curry was the first unanimous MVP in the history of the league and has revolutionized the game with this marksmanship. A Finals MVP is the only thing missing from Curry's glittering resume. Adding that would be the icing on the cake. He also became the recipient of the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award.

Antonin @antonin_org Stephen Curry’s stats through 5 Finals games:



30.6 PTS

5.6 REB

4.6 AST

1.8 STL

47-42-83 shooting splits



This is special. Stephen Curry’s stats through 5 Finals games:30.6 PTS5.6 REB4.6 AST1.8 STL47-42-83 shooting splitsThis is special.

He has cemented himself as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. He is also in the debate with Magic Johnson and Isaiah Thomas to be the greatest point guard of all time.

On top of all this, he has achieved all the aforementioned milestones with the team that drafted him. He did not need to go and pair up with another superstar for another team. All these things just add gloss to Steph Curry's illustrious career.

LIVE POLL Q. Will this be the most impressive championship win of Curry's career? Yes No, that would be 2015. 0 votes so far