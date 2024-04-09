Steph Curry 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors point guard's impact and minutes

The Golden State Warriors are likely looking at a long offseason if not for Steph Curry. Without a doubt, the two-time MVP has been the biggest reason why the Dubs are in contention to enter the playoffs via the play-in tournament. Despite Jonathan Kuminga’s emergence, where he has carried Golden State on a few occasions, the Warriors are still indisputably Curry’s team.

The Warriors may be the most dangerous team in the play-in tournament, considering their burst since late March. They have won all but one of their last eight games and are looking to add more victims to their list. Without “Chef Curry” on the roster, the Warriors will probably compete, but they will not be threatening.

Steph Curry’s regular season stats

Steph Curry may not be having an MVP-level season for the first time in a long while. Still, his numbers are quite impressive during the 2023-24 campaign.

Here are Currys’ regular-season stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Steph Curry 26.5 4.4 5.0 0.7 0.3 44.8 40.3 92.4 32.7

Steph Curry’s playoff stats

The NBA’s deadliest shooter was again at the forefront of the Golden State Warriors’ playoff campaign last season. They lost to the LA Lakers in the semifinals, but he still had another spectacular round despite the loss.

Here are Curry’s postseason stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Steph Curry 30.5 5.2 6.1 1.0 0.5 46.6 36.3 84.5 37.9

Strengths and weaknesses

Steph Curry is still perhaps the most feared scorer in the NBA because of his range.

LeBron James often jokes about guarding the point guard "all the way to the parking lot," but the point has always been clear. No opponent will be crazy enough not to make Curry the focal point of the defense when the Warriors line up.

The attention he gets on defense is something the Dubs have been able to maximize over the years. They have a free-flowing offense that gets other shooters free simply because “Chef Curry” is around. Even when the two-time MVP plays off the ball in certain sets, opponents’ heads are still on a swivel trying to locate him on the floor.

Steph Curry still has trouble guarding the speedier and more athletic point guards in the NBA. He can also get in trouble when switched onto bigger wings who can score, but he isn’t as bullied on the defensive end as before.

Coach Steve Kerr tries to hide him on less scoring threats, but opponents counter that by trying to run him ragged against screens. Curry has learned to adjust and has been quite competitive on defense. It’s the only weakness in his game that teams have had some success, though.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

The Golden State Warriors will sorely need Steph Curry to be his best version to even get out of the play-in tournament. If they remain in 10th, they will have to win on the road twice, likely against the LA Lakers first, before facing another strong opponent.

If the Dubs survive the hellish pre-playoff format, they will likely be the eighth seed in the West and a date with perhaps the Denver Nuggets. If it’s not the defending champs, Curry and his teammates could run into the OKC Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves. Regardless of which team ends up ruling their conference, the Dubs will have their work cut out.

Steph Curry’s role and impact have not been a secret. He's the engine behind nearly everything that the Warriors try to implement. Even when he doesn’t have the ball, the offense still hums around him.

There will be times when Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins or even Chris Paul will carry the team. But when the game is in the balance, Curry remains the Dubs’ go-to guy.

Steve Kerr will play Curry the entire game if he can get away with it. But,the coach will settle for around 36-40 minutes from his best player.