Steph Curry admits it was tough seeing Jordan Poole leave but is excited to play with Chris Paul- "We’re trying to win next year"

Jordan Poole is on his way to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that is sending Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors. On June 27, Steph Curry discussed seeing Jordan Poole leave before sharing his excitement at getting to play with one of the greatest point guards of the modern generation.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater



Here were their responses.



theathletic.com/4645314/2023/0… I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy's early work as the Warriors new general manager.Here were their responses. I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy's early work as the Warriors new general manager. Here were their responses.theathletic.com/4645314/2023/0…

"The business is crazy," Curry told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "We all know that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you asked us six months ago if this was something that could happen, the answer probably would’ve been no just based on where we were. Then you get to the summer and are trying to find ways to get better and put yourself in a position to chase another championship. Every team that CP has been on gets better."

He continued:

"You hate losing JP. I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own (and then get traded).

"It’s a great opportunity for him. It’s just you get to know someone like that, build a friendship, build a bond. It’s tough to see him go. But, you know, we’re trying to win next year and CP can help us do that."

Last season, the Golden State Warriors failed to defend their 2022 NBA championship, and will now be hoping the addition of Chris Paul can put them back in contention for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Analyst believes Jordan Poole could become an All-Star

According to Gibson Lowenberg, who covers the Washington Wizards for the 'Wiz of Awe,' Jordan Poole could earn himself an All-Star selection following his move from the Golden State Warriors. He said:

"Taking the middle and most realistic numbers from all these ranges gives him a predicted stat line of 28 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and about a steal per game. On these stats, he will not have high efficiency at all, likely around 40-43% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. Although, his free-throw percentage shouldn’t drop at all.

"If Jordan Poole lives up to this stat line, he could very possibly be an All-Star, but he would definitively win over the hearts of Washington Wizards fans across the nation."

Jordan Poole, 24, played in 82 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, averaging 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from deep.

Now that he's with the Washington Wizards, Poole will have even more freedom on the offensive end and could end up producing a career-defining season if he's able to adjust to a larger role within a team's offensive system.

Poole will be starting the first year of a four-year, $128 million deal next season, meaning the Washington Wizards now have their shooting guard of the future to help replace Bradley Beal.

Poll : 0 votes