Steph Curry announces first NFT with The 2974 Collection

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is off to a sensational start. The Warriors are tied for the NBA's best record at 23-5, Curry wowed the league by becoming the all-time career 3-point leader Tuesday and he's been at the forefront of the MVP conversation all along.

But that's not the only place Stephen Curry is making waves.

Curry announced he has officially dropped a surprise NFT (nonfungible token) to commemorate his record-breaking accomplishment.

Curry announced the NFT on social media, saying it's a "surreal" feeling:

"Surreal... thrilled to announce my first-ever NFT with The 2974 Collection."

Curry commemorating NBA history with NFT

The NFT world has continued to grow in popularity over the years, especially when it comes to professional NBA players. Curry became the latest athlete to launch his own NFT, paying tribute to the historic night against the New York Knicks that saw him break Ray Allen's record.

It was announced that all proceeds of the NFT sale will go toward Curry's foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., and features artists Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald.

In honor of Curry's record-breaking number of 2,974 all-time 3-pointers, there will be 2,974 pieces of the NFT, which features a variety of sketches to illustrate the accomplishment. It was also announced Curry will surprise future NFT holders at later dates with "gifts and experiences that may include autographed memorabilia, game tickets and more."

The NBA has seen an increased popularity in athletes investing in NFTs. One of the NFT pioneers of the NBA world was the company Top Shot, which sells specific digital moments of NBA history. It's created a frenzy as Top Shot reported a rare LeBron James dunk recently sold for nearly $400,000 last month.

NBA players have also started to invest in CryptoPunks, which include a number of pixelated images athletes buy and use as avatars on social media.

It's fascinating to see this new trend as players invest their fortunes in the business world.

With the popularity of the NFT growing rapidly, Stephen Curry has thrown his hat into the ring when it comes to the digital market. The effort should be a hot commodity, as Curry's record will continue to grow over the course of his career.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range.

