Steph Curry approves J. Cole's shock drop diss on Kendrick Lamar

Steph Curry appears to be a fan of J. Cole's newly released surprise album, "Might Delete Later." While Curry kept his response short, a single emoji can speak volumes.

Sunday was dominated by chatter on social media from overwhelmed fans, healthy skeptics, and others theorizing about the ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Curry gave J. Cole his tick of approval. While the NBA superstar kept his message concise, a single two-raised-hands emoji served as a clear thumbs-up for the 39-year-old rapper's new project.

Steph Curry's comment on J. Cole's post

The two-time Grammy-winner released his album last night, just two weeks after Kendrick Lamar stirred up the rap world with a blistering guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin's hit "Like That." In the song, K-Dot set himself apart from Cole and Drake with the fiery verse, "Motherf*** the big 3, n**a, it's just big me."

On Sunday, the "Might Delete Later" mixtape was released on streaming platforms without any alerts. And in the final track, J. Cole appeared to be addressing Lamar’s disses.

“I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions,” Cole initially teased.

He then poked fun at Lamar’s discography, implying his recent releases hadn't quite captured the magic of his classics.

“He still doing shows, but fell off like The Simpsons,” Cole said.

Also, the track has everyone wondering if a full-blown rap feud is brewing.

“Four albums in twelve years, n****, I can divide,” the rapper continued.

Spanning 12 tracks, the record includes features from Cam'ron, Ab-Soul, Bas, Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox and more.

Steph Curry and J. Cole have a special friendship

Both North Carolina natives, Steph Curry and J. Cole have been friends for a very long time now. The Warriors forward has always supported the rapper and his music. They two have done multiple interviews together, cheered each other on at games and concerts, and consistently offered public support on social media.

Perhaps the notable one was when the four-time NBA champion brought rapper J. Cole onto his Instagram Live in 2021. This happened right around the release of J. Cole's album, "The Off-Season," which showcased their mutual respect and the admiration they have for each other's work.

Additionally, Steph Curry and J. Cole are teaming up with Barack Obama to make appearances in an upcoming documentary titled "Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League," which focuses on complex ties between the US and African nations, with the BAL serving as a unique cultural bridge.