Steph Curry awarded 2022-23 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award: All you need to know

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has added another accolade to his career. However, he does not have to do with his elite play on the basketball court.

News recently broke that the NBA has awarded Steph Curry with the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship award. Every year, this is given to a player or coach that does outstanding work for their community. Some of the other finalist for the award included Paul George of the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NBA was unable to hand out the J. Walter Kennedy award. The last time a winner was announced was during the 2019-2020 season. That winner was Malcolm Brogdon, who was with the Indiana Pacers at the time. Before that, it was Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

What did Steph Curry do to win the J. Walter Kennedy award?

The reason why Steph Curry was able to take home this award was because of the work of him and his wife's foundation. They've put a major investment in Oakland, California, doing numerous things to help better the community.

Some of the things that Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation did was build multiple playgrounds in the city, give out meals and produce to those in need, and encourage children to read and write.

Another major event the foundation did was the 10th installment of their "Christmas with the Currys." What this consisted of was host 500 families in the Oakland area for a holiday meal. Some of their other smaller doings include giving out weekly meals and build a new school yard for an elementray school in Oakland.

Along with being an elite talent on the floor, the Golden State Warriors star is using his platform for good. California has been his home for his entire NBA career, and he's doing everything he can to be a positive impact for the community.

