Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry adds flavor to San Francisco culinary event with first slices

Currently enjoying the offseason, Steph Curry took "Chef Curry" seriously at the "Art of Tuna" event held at The Bungalow Kitchen in Tiburon on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha Curry, made the honorary first cut during the tuna carving ceremony to kick off the culinary event.
Steph Curry and his family were also captured enjoying the Taiko performance at the event.
Curry is seemingly making the most of his offseason after almost 19 months of non-stop basketball. He had previously shared his plans for the ongoing break during his exit interview earlier this month:
"I mean, we've got, what, four months? I don't have any Olympics and it's going to be just about rebuilding -- one, getting rest, like you said, getting away from the game a little bit, and then rebuilding everything for another great run.
"I'm going to take full advantage of the off-season knowing I've been playing a lot of basketball for the last year, and a lot left in the tank to prepare for, so I'm excited about it."
The Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, falling 4-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Steph Curry was only able to play in their Game 1 win of the series, during which he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out rest of the series.
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry steal spotlight at 2025 BottleRock Festival
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attended the 2025 BottleRock Festival held in Napa Valley on Saturday. The two-time NBA MVP rocked a cowboy hat as he and his wife stole the spotlight at the festival.
Steph also flexed his bartending skills at the Platinum Lounge of the event, offering tastes of his Gentleman’s Cut bourbon.
Moreover, the couple was at the very front as they attended Benson Boone's concert at the festival.
Steph Curry concluded his 16th season in the NBA averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The four-time NBA champion shot 44.8% from the field, including 39.7% from beyond the arc, as the Golden State Warriors concluded the regular season with a 48-34 record and clinched the seventh seed.
Curry also made this season's All-NBA second team last week. It was his 11th All-NBA selection, marking a Warriors franchise record. The 37-year-old further made league history with the nod, becoming the oldest guard to make back-to-back All-NBA selections.
