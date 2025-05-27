Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry adds flavor to San Francisco culinary event with first slices

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 27, 2025 11:14 GMT
Stephen &amp; Ayesha Curry
Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry adds flavor to San Francisco culinary event with first slices (Image: GETTY)

Currently enjoying the offseason, Steph Curry took "Chef Curry" seriously at the "Art of Tuna" event held at The Bungalow Kitchen in Tiburon on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors star and his wife, Ayesha Curry, made the honorary first cut during the tuna carving ceremony to kick off the culinary event.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steph Curry and his family were also captured enjoying the Taiko performance at the event.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Curry is seemingly making the most of his offseason after almost 19 months of non-stop basketball. He had previously shared his plans for the ongoing break during his exit interview earlier this month:

"I mean, we've got, what, four months? I don't have any Olympics and it's going to be just about rebuilding -- one, getting rest, like you said, getting away from the game a little bit, and then rebuilding everything for another great run.
Ad
"I'm going to take full advantage of the off-season knowing I've been playing a lot of basketball for the last year, and a lot left in the tank to prepare for, so I'm excited about it."

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, falling 4-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Steph Curry was only able to play in their Game 1 win of the series, during which he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out rest of the series.

Ad

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry steal spotlight at 2025 BottleRock Festival

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attended the 2025 BottleRock Festival held in Napa Valley on Saturday. The two-time NBA MVP rocked a cowboy hat as he and his wife stole the spotlight at the festival.

Ad

Steph also flexed his bartending skills at the Platinum Lounge of the event, offering tastes of his Gentleman’s Cut bourbon.

Ad

Moreover, the couple was at the very front as they attended Benson Boone's concert at the festival.

Ad

Steph Curry concluded his 16th season in the NBA averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The four-time NBA champion shot 44.8% from the field, including 39.7% from beyond the arc, as the Golden State Warriors concluded the regular season with a 48-34 record and clinched the seventh seed.

Curry also made this season's All-NBA second team last week. It was his 11th All-NBA selection, marking a Warriors franchise record. The 37-year-old further made league history with the nod, becoming the oldest guard to make back-to-back All-NBA selections.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications