Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry light up TIME100 red carpet in stunning date night looks 

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry lit up the TIME100 Impact Dinner’s red carpet on Thursday. Steph wore an olive green three-piece suit to the event and matched it with black loafers.

Ayesha Curry stunned in a black two-piece dress with silver designs. Other notable names at the event include David Beckham, Tony Hawk, Oprah Winfrey, Billie Jean King, and more.

The Currys were named on Time’s inaugural list of the Most Influential Leaders in Philanthropy. Steph and his wife were recognized for the work they’ve done in the San Francisco Bay Area through their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation. The foundation was originally set up to narrow the literacy gap in Oakland.

Since its establishment in 2019, Steph Curry and his wife have raised and invested over $75 million in initiatives for underserved communities. Championships aren’t the only thing Curry has brought to the Bay Area; his efforts off the court have played a huge role in endearing him to this community.

Steph Curry’s season came to a disappointing end this year. He led the Golden State Warriors to the Western Conference semifinals, where they played the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves won the series in five games after Curry strained his hamstring halfway through Game 1.

If he had remained healthy, the Warriors might’ve advanced to the Western Conference finals. With two years left on his, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr’s contracts, Curry doesn’t have much time left to chase a fifth championship.

Steph Curry is looking forward to making another run with the Golden State Warriors

Speaking during the Warriors’ exit interviews on May 16, Steph Curry revealed that he is excited to prepare for next season. Curry played through a plethora of injuries during the 2024-25 campaign. He left it all on the court, finally going down to a hamstring strain that led to the Warriors' elimination from the playoffs.

Speaking on his plans for the offseason, Curry said:

“We've got, what, four months? I don't have any Olympics and it's going to be just about rebuilding -- one, getting rest, like you said, getting away from the game a little bit, and then rebuilding everything for another great run." [2:05]

Curry reiterated that he plans on getting plenty of rest this offseason to ensure that he’s ready for another run with the Dubs.

