Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry steal spotlight as Warriors star rocks cowboy hat and flexes bartending skills at BottleRock Festival

Making the most of the offseason, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attended the 2025 BottleRock Festival held in Napa Valley on Saturday. The Golden State Warriors star rocked a cowboy hat as he and his wife stole the spotlight at the event.

Steph also flexed his bartending skills at the Platinum Lounge, offering tastes of his Gentleman’s Cut bourbon. He did the same to promote his drink at the event last year as well.

Moreover, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry were at the very front as they attended Benson Boone's concert at the event.

After almost 19 months of non-stop basketball, Steph Curry will look to have a fruitful offseason before getting back at it for the next season. After spending his previous offseason helping Team USA win an Olympic gold medal, the four-time NBA champion shared his plans for the ongoing break during his exit interview earlier this month:

"I mean, we've got, what, four months? I don't have any Olympics and it's going to be just about rebuilding -- one, getting rest, like you said, getting away from the game a little bit, and then rebuilding everything for another great run.

"I'm going to take full advantage of the off-season knowing I've been playing a lot of basketball for the last year, and a lot left in the tank to prepare for, so I'm excited about it."

The Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, falling 4-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry was only able to play in their Game 1 win of the series, during which he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out rest of the series as the Timberwolves advanced to the conference finals.

Steph Curry makes NBA history with latest All-NBA selection

At the age of 37, Steph Curry remains one of the best guards in the league. Having made this season's All-NBA second team, Curry secured his 11th All-NBA selection, marking a Warriors franchise record as he became the 21st player in history to earn at least that many All-NBA honors.

The two-time MVP also made league history as he became the oldest guard to make back-to-back All-NBA selections.

Steph Curry concluded his 16th season averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The star guard shot 44.8% from the field, including 39.7% from beyond the arc, as the Golden State Warriors concluded the regular season with a 48-34 record and clinched the seventh seed.

