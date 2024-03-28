Steph Curry breaks silence on overflow of emotions amid Draymond Green ejection

Emotions played across Steph Curry's face, visible from the 8:24 mark in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors 101-93 win against the hosts, the Orlando Magic, on Wednesday night. They continued to surface during his postgame interview with reporters in the visiting team's locker room.

Draymond Green's ejection in the first quarter at Kia Center ignited a slow burn in Curry, and his frustration reached its peak at the last minute of the must-win game on the second night of a back-to-back.

The two-time MVP was asked about it and had this to say:

"All I’ll say is, we need him."

He continued:

"He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes to keep him on the floor and be available, that’s what’s got to happen. Especially this point in the year. So tough way to start the game."

Curry delved into the team's victory, highlighting their ability to overcome adverse circumstances that could have hindered the Warriors, especially with the playoffs looming and the odds appearing grim.

"But I am extremely proud of every single person who stepped foot on the floor tonight and responded the way that they did because, back-to-back, a team as physical as they are, we got contributions from everybody and it was a beautiful team effort to respond the way that we did and get this win," Curry added. "Because we went and took it. That's a big sign for us. A sign of growth to be able to respond that way."

Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry aim for the playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are battling to maintain their position in the Western Conference play-in contention. Their victory against the Orlando Magic preserved their one-game lead over the Houston Rockets for the No. 10 seed.

Curry is acutely aware of the significance of every game as the season winds down, and Green's ejection dealt an early blow to the Warriors' prospects of securing a win.

However, a collective effort, bolstered by Gary Payton II's 10 points, Moses Moody's 12 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis' contribution of eight points and 14 rebounds, Klay Thompson's 15 points, and Andrew Wiggins' team-high 23 points, propelled the Warriors to a 38-34 record for the season.

Steph secured the victory by netting the last five points of the game, culminating in a decisive step-back 3-pointer that ignited his emotional outburst.

Following the shot, Steph unleashed his signature 'night, night' celebration before venting his emotions with a series of forceful kicks directed at chairs near the Warriors' bench, punctuated by shouting at the crowd.

