  • Steph Curry builds his empire further by joining $2.44 trillion tech giant as performance advisor

Steph Curry builds his empire further by joining $2.44 trillion tech giant as performance advisor

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 20, 2025 22:35 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry teams up with Google. (Credits: IMAGN)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry expanded his off-field network on Wednesday by joining Google as the company's new performance advisor. It was a surprise to many to see the best shooter of all time become part of a well-known company that doesn't specialize in sports.

According to a post on Instagram, Curry's deal with the company is long-term and will tackle Health, Pixel and Cloud. The four-time NBA champion will also influence product design and AI training, among other areas.

Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President for Platforms and Devices, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration between Curry and the $2.4 trillion company (per Forbes).

"As an avid Warriors fan, thrilled to welcome @StephenCurry30 as Google’s new Performance Advisor! Stephen is bringing his expertise to help us build products for everyone - and also find unique ways that he can use them to improve his game. 🏀," Osterloh posted.
"For example, Stephen is using Pixel to sharpen his workout strategy and continue to develop as an incredible player. He’s also using AI insights from Google Cloud to help analyze his shot quality (not that he needs much help there!). Excited for the future of this partnership!"
In a recent interview, Osterloh shared that the two-time MVP was interested in collaborating with Google. The goal was to help introduce personal coaching capabilities to everyone.

Google is looking forward to what Steph Curry can bring with his experience on the floor.

Steph Curry and Google took a slight shot at Nike in a new ad

One of Steph Curry's recent videos with Google was an advertisement. The commercial felt somewhat familiar, particularly to avid NBA followers. It began with an interviewer asking how to pronounce Curry's first name correctly.

The ad was a slight dig at Nike. It has been famously told that the shoe company fumbled in a meeting with the Warriors star. The commercial kept mispronouncing Curry's first name, one of the reasons why the star guard chose to leave them for Under Armour.

Furthermore, the pitch wasn't tailored to him. Some reports say that the pitch was for All-Star forward Kevin Durant. Take a look at the video below to see if there are similarities between the Nike pitch and Google's new ad.

Fans are eager to see what Steph Curry can provide for Google and how his role will be effective.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

