Steph Curry builds his empire further by joining $2.44 trillion tech giant as performance advisor

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry expanded his off-field network on Wednesday by joining Google as the company's new performance advisor. It was a surprise to many to see the best shooter of all time become part of a well-known company that doesn't specialize in sports.According to a post on Instagram, Curry's deal with the company is long-term and will tackle Health, Pixel and Cloud. The four-time NBA champion will also influence product design and AI training, among other areas. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President for Platforms and Devices, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration between Curry and the $2.4 trillion company (per Forbes).&quot;As an avid Warriors fan, thrilled to welcome @StephenCurry30 as Google’s new Performance Advisor! Stephen is bringing his expertise to help us build products for everyone - and also find unique ways that he can use them to improve his game. 🏀,&quot; Osterloh posted.&quot;For example, Stephen is using Pixel to sharpen his workout strategy and continue to develop as an incredible player. He’s also using AI insights from Google Cloud to help analyze his shot quality (not that he needs much help there!). Excited for the future of this partnership!&quot;Rick Osterloh @rosterlohLINKStephen Curry 🤝 Google. As an avid Warriors fan, thrilled to welcome @StephenCurry30 as Google’s new Performance Advisor! Stephen is bringing his expertise to help us build products for everyone - and also find unique ways that he can use them to improve his game. 🏀 ForIn a recent interview, Osterloh shared that the two-time MVP was interested in collaborating with Google. The goal was to help introduce personal coaching capabilities to everyone.Google is looking forward to what Steph Curry can bring with his experience on the floor.Steph Curry and Google took a slight shot at Nike in a new adOne of Steph Curry's recent videos with Google was an advertisement. The commercial felt somewhat familiar, particularly to avid NBA followers. It began with an interviewer asking how to pronounce Curry's first name correctly.The ad was a slight dig at Nike. It has been famously told that the shoe company fumbled in a meeting with the Warriors star. The commercial kept mispronouncing Curry's first name, one of the reasons why the star guard chose to leave them for Under Armour.Furthermore, the pitch wasn't tailored to him. Some reports say that the pitch was for All-Star forward Kevin Durant. Take a look at the video below to see if there are similarities between the Nike pitch and Google's new ad.Fans are eager to see what Steph Curry can provide for Google and how his role will be effective.