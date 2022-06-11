"Steph Curry has had to carry the Warriors today like LeBron James had to carry those Cavs teams" - Jeff van Gundy makes candid comparison between the 2 legends as Steph leads Warriors to crucial Game 4 victory in Finals, ties series at 2-2

Jeff Van Gundy has made a very bold claim about Steph Curry's run in the 2022 NBA Finals. The former coach heaped high praise on the three-time NBA champion's Game 4 performance against the Boston Celtics. He drew comparisons between Curry's staggering performance and that of LeBron James when he was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Undoubtedly, Curry has been nothing short of brilliant in the series against the Celtics. However, many felt that Van Gundy's take while he was broadcasting was extremely outlandish. His exact words were:

"Steph Curry has had to carry the Warriors today like LeBron James had to carry those Cavs teams.”

Jeff van Gundy:



"Steph Curry has had to carry the Warriors today like LeBron James had to carry those Cavs teams."

While LeBron James was part of the Cavs, he was able to lead them to four consecutive NBA Finals. Although he lost three times there, James led them to a championship in 2016, which was the first championship in franchise history.

The Cavs' championship came after defeating the Warriors 4-3 in the Finals. James inspired the team to come back from 3-1 down to eventually win the series. He had the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the championship-winning team, but it was LeBron James who always set the tone for them.

. @DellaveGOATa Jeff Van Gundy just compared the surrounding cast of this Warriors team, with Hall of famer Klay Thompson, Hall of Famer Draymond Green, all star starter Andrew Wiggins , and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Poole, to the team pictured below. Even for Jeff, that was stupid. Jeff Van Gundy just compared the surrounding cast of this Warriors team, with Hall of famer Klay Thompson, Hall of Famer Draymond Green, all star starter Andrew Wiggins, and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Poole, to the team pictured below. Even for Jeff, that was stupid. https://t.co/ZYTqeLHZaV

After Irving's exit, the kid from Akron carried the team to two more NBA Finals. The Cavs faced the Warriors on both those occasions but fell short against the firepower of the Dubs. Not only did they have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but they also had a certified scorer in Kevin Durant.

As far as Steph Curry's run is concerned, it has been brilliant. However, comparing that to James does not sit well, as Curry has some of the biggest stars in the game on his team.

LeBron James in the Finals from 2015-2018 (4 series, 22 total games)



33.3 PPG / 11.3 RPG / 9.4 APG / 1.7 SPG / 1.2 BPG / .481 FG% / .349 3P% / .725 FT%



• 727 total points

• 205 total assists

• 253 total rebounds



- You'll never guess who gets criticized for the Cavs losses.

Playing with Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole certainly makes things a lot easier for him, although they have not been as consistent as they were in the regular season. The common consensus is that they are better than any team LeBron led to the Finals while he was with the Cavs.

Will Steph Curry be able to lead the Warriors to an NBA championship this season?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

Steph Curry has been a man on fire in the NBA Finals. He started off with a 21-point first quarter, and from there on, it has been difficult to stop him. The three-time NBA champion has been averaging 34.3 PPG and 6.3 RPG while shooting 50% from the field and 49% from the three-point range.

Stephen Curry this Finals:



34.3 PPG (!)

6.3 RPG

3.8 APG

2.0 SPG

50.0 FG% (!!)

49.0 3P% (!!!)



Literally doing it all.

He has led all four games in scoring and is looking like the best player in the series. With a lot on the line for the Warriors in Game 4, they needed him to step up. The team was down by four points with five minutes to play, and that was when he showed up. Many have criticized him for his fourth-quarter performances in the past, but the story in Game 4 was different.

He led the team from the front and ended the night with 43 points and 10 rebounds. The series is now tied at 2-2 heading into the Chase Center. Steph Curry will have to continue his red-hot form in Game 5 as the series is still wide open.

NBA @NBA



: 43 PTS (14-26 FGM), 10 REB, 7 3PM



presented by Stephen Curry's performance in Game 4 of The Finals to tie the series at 2-2... Instant Classic! #DubNation @StephenCurry : 43 PTS (14-26 FGM), 10 REB, 7 3PM #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Stephen Curry's performance in Game 4 of The Finals to tie the series at 2-2... Instant Classic! #DubNation @StephenCurry: 43 PTS (14-26 FGM), 10 REB, 7 3PM#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 🏆 https://t.co/kcM51MM0hU

The 34-year-old has the experience of playing on this stage, which is what makes him well-equipped to play well in these big games. If he continues playing well and others on the team contribute down the stretch, the Dubs can certainly bring the championship back to the Bay.

