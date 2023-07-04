Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball forever. Perhaps, nobody knows this better than his teammate Draymond Green.

Recently, Green appeared on Paul George's podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George", and shared some insights about Curry's workout.

Here's what Green had to say:

"When people work out with him [Steph Curry], like I watch him dumb his workout down now. Like he dumbs his workout down often, like if guys are gonna workout with him."

Draymond Green has seen firsthand the kind of impact Steph Curry has had on the court. Green also knows the kind of work that Curry puts in behind the scenes. Green believes that going to the gym has made Steph Curry much more effective and elongated his career:

"I think the change that I've watched him make as far as the weight room goes, over the last three years or so, speaks to his work ethic and who he is because if Steph doesn't get stronger post-2020, he's still shooting the p*ss out the ball. But him getting as strong as he's got has actually changed his game -- it's actually made him much more effective.

"He's in the weight room after shootaround, he's in the weight room before the game, he's doing a full lift after. He's in the weight room before practice, he's in the weight room after practice, every single day."

This isn't the first time that Draymond Green has heaped praise on Steph Curry's workout routine. Green talked about Curry's workout in the past, when there were reports that Curry had bulked up to 200 pounds.

While it might seem that Curry mainly shoots 3s, his workout regimen has allowed him to add a new layer of depth to his basketball game.

There is no doubt that Curry will continue to work hard and develop his game further despite being 35 years old. Curry is still an integral part of the Warriors core group who will look to win another championship in the upcoming season.

Steph Curry can deadlift 400 pounds

Steph Curry is 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds, which is less by NBA standards, but he is packed with a lot of strength.

A fun fact about Curry is that he can deadlift 400 pounds, which is twice his weight.

Here is what the Warriors' Director of Athletic Performance Keke Lyles had to say about Curry (via ESPN's Tom Haberstroh) in 2015:

"He's probably 10 times stronger than what people think. The exercise the Warriors prefer is the trapbar dead lift... Steph's the second strongest on our team pulling that one. For his size, Steph is ridiculous strong.

"Only center Festus Ezeli, who stands about seven feet and 270 pounds, can top Curry on that particular lift. That may be hard to believe, but that core power is the secret that unlocks Curry's magic. We knew he was strong, but when he started pushing that kind of weight, I was like this guy is just a freak."

With this kind of strength at Steph Curry's size, it only makes him more legendary. There is no doubt that Curry is a champion on the court, and he is also a champion in the weight room.

