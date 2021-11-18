"Steph Curry is clearly the most popular player in basketball, beyond even LeBron" - Skip Bayless believes Golden State Warriors star is more popular than LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors continue to be the talk of the basketball world. After another impressive performance Tuesday night in a convincing, 117-99 road at the Brooklyn Nets, fans are buzzing about the play of superstar guard Stephen Curry. One of the most lethal shooting threats in NBA history, Curry has started to find himself in a serious groove as the Warriors sit at the top of the NBA with a 12-2 record.

There's no doubt Stephen Curry continues to be one of the most dangerous players on the court. His ability to take over a game with his limitless shooting range continues to be a marvel. When speaking today on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said Curry has become the most popular player in basketball, even more popular than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

"Golden State has some 'America's team' going on, because Steph Curry is clearly the most popular player in basketball, beyond even Lebron."

LeBron James remains one of the most influential players in NBA history. His popularity off and on the court cannot be overstated, as he's been the face of the NBA throughout his 19 years in the league. But as the years have gone on, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to generate his own popularity in his own way.

Both players continue to be absolutely incredible. But Stephen Curry has changed the way the game of basketball has been played; there's no doubt about that.

Stephen Curry is Becoming the Talk of the Basketball World

Stephen Curry has the Golden State Warriors at the top of the NBA standings

As the Golden State Warriors have continued to impress the NBA and basketball world with their play throughout the opening month of the season, Stephen Curry has emerged as the talk of the town. Curry was off to a strong start to begin the year, but it seemed as if it was only a matter of time before he found his groove. It looks as if that time has arrived.

In his past five games, Stephen Curry is averaging 35.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. What's even more impressive is that Curry is finally starting to find his outside shot on scary levels. During that stretch, he's shooting 51.4% from the field and 45.8% from downtown.

With Golden State's early-season surge and Stephen Curry kicking his performance into another gear, there's no doubt Curry's become the talk of the basketball world. His play on the court has quickly made him one of the leading candidates when it comes to any possible MVP conversations.

The crafty guard continues to put on an impressive shooting display on a nightly basis, and fans are quickly racing to their televisions to see what he can do each game. As LeBron James nears a return to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, it looks as if the spotlight is shining brightly on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for now.

