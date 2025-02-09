Steph Curry compares his game to that of Jimmy Butler's after comeback win

Steph Curry's first game with Jimmy Butler is in the books and it's great news for Warriors fans as the duo led Golden State to a 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls. Curry led the scoring with 34 points, while Butler — who started the game with Draymond Green and Quinten Post in the frontcourt — had 25 points on his Warriors debut.

After the game, Curry shared his first impressions of Butler's game now that they're on the same side. For the four-time NBA champion, the contrast between their styles is fascinating:

"He’s like the exact opposite player of me which is kind of funny. I shot 16 threes, he shot one," said Curry in the post-game interview. "He got to the free throw line a lot, he’s dominating the paint, I’m dominating the outside, guys working around us."

The newly acquired Butler took 13 free throw attempts while the entire Bulls' starting five put up 18 shots from the charity stripe. Even as the Chicago defense had to contend with Butler's aggressive drives, Curry was his usual lethal self from outside, going 8-for-16 from beyond the arc.

The gravity that Butler commands will bode well for shooters like Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski, who shot a combined 42.9% from deep in this game. Curry expressed his excitement for the upcoming games with his new dance partner:

"It has the potential to be really fun," said Curry.

Steph Curry achieves another historic feat in his illustrious career

While Saturday's game against the Bulls marked the first time that Curry and Butler played a regular season game as teammates, Curry had another milestone to his resume just two days prior.

Though the LA Lakers defeated the Warriors 120-112 on Thursday, Curry had an explosive performance with 37 points. This was the 300th time that the Warriors star scored 30 or more points in his career — a feat that has been accomplished by only 16 players in NBA history.

While this latest feat allows Curry to join another exclusive club, a fifth NBA title would perhaps be the sweetest victory for the hoops icon, who's turning 37 next month.

