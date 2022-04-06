"We can start to scare some people once we get into the playoffs" - Steph Curry confident that Golden State Warriors will win the championship this season 

Despite a shaky two years coming off their dynasty, Steph Curry remains confident in the Golden State Warriors. He is so sure of his team that he chose them to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

During a recent interview, the former MVP was asked if he still feels the Warriors are in a position to contend. He feels strongly about their chances, but knows their road to victory will be different this time around.

"Absolutely, but the way we're going to do it is not based on teams of old."

Thanks to a strong surge to open the year, Golden State is back at the top of the West. They have already eclipsed 50 wins, and their 50-29 record has them slotted in third place.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Warriors to close out the season. Draymond Green missed extended time this year, and Steph Curry is not expected to return to action until the playoffs. On top of all this, they have also had to reintergrade Klay Thompson after he missed the past two seasons.

Despite all these factors, Steph Curry is feeling good about his team heading into the playoffs:

"We can start to scare some people once we get into the playoffs."

Steph Curry right to feel confident about Warriors playoff chances

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors

Even with the regular season ending a little rougher than they may have hoped, Steph Curry should still feel strongly about his team. The Western Conference playoffs will be tough, but they have something no contender around them has.

These playoffs will be the first time in a long time that Golden State have their championship core on the floor together. Their experience should give them a leg up over inexperienced teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Having been to the top of the mountain before, the Warriors understand what it takes to win an NBA championship. With Steph Curry still performing at a high level, Golden State has a good blend of championship veterans and young talent.

Another reason Curry should feel confident is the current state of the Western Conference. With the Clippers still without Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers on the brink of missing the playoffs entirely, some of the premier stars will be missing once the action gets underway. Outside of the Phoenix Suns, there are a few teams who are legit contenders in the West outside of a fully-healthy Warriors team.

They might not be the dominant force they were a few years ago, but Curry and the Warriors are still capable of making a deep postseason run.

