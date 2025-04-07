"Steph Curry, curry goat, curry chicken it don't matter": Shannon Sharpe drops another hilarious remark to tip Lakers over Warriors

NFL legend turned-sports analyst Shannon Sharpe claimed that Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will lose to the LA Lakers. The 2025 NBA Playoffs are on the horizon, with only four games remaining in the regular season for both the Lakers and Warriors.

Ad

The Lakers (48-30) are third, while the Warriors (46-32) are fifth. Given how close their records are, they could face off in the first round of the playoffs. That's only if LA falls to fourth, while Golden State remains fifth by the end of the regular season.

Considering that, Shannon Sharpe said that if the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs comes down to LeBron James and Steph Curry facing off in the postseason. the Lakers will win in five games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Steph Curry, Curry GOAT, curry chicken, it don't matter. Lakers in (five games)," Sharpe said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal gets honest about the differences between Steph Curry and LeBron James

LeBron James will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Despite being 40, he's about to enter the 2025 Playoffs and is one of the favorites to win the championship this season.

While James' career is more colorful compared to Curry's, many, like Shaquille O'Neal, believe that the Golden State Warriors star belongs in the GOAT conversation.

Ad

Curry is also about to do battle in the 2025 NBA Playoffs and could face his old rival, James. But people like Sharpe feel that LeBron's Lakers might have the edge over the Warriors.

While there might be some truth to those sentiments, O'Neal noted how impactful Curry's career has been in the modern era.

"Actually, I'm going to go with Steph Curry is more influential, because if you look at all basketball, it's being played like Golden State Warriors now," declared O'Neal on The Big Podcast.

If we're going to talk about GOAT conversations alone, Curry has undoubtedly earned his spot in those talks. Steph is a four-time NBA champion, one-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP and an 11-time All-Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More