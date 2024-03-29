"Steph Curry is not defending him"- Nick Wright lambasts Draymond Green with 'jail' analogy for early ejection vs Magic

Draymond Green received an early ejection in their game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Fans didn't appreciate what the Golden State Warriors veteran did and neither did prominent sports analyst Nick Wright. During a segment on 'First Things First', Wright expressed his displeasure at Green getting himself ejected early.

Nick Wright shared with the other analysts a tweet he saw previously that, in his opinion, perfectly described Draymond Green's situation with the Golden State Warriors.

Wright said that the tweet described how people talk about Green as that one cousin who's been to jail on several occasions. Meaning to say, the Warriors veteran has been nothing but a disappointment as of late and needs a proper reformation to get rid of his old habits.

"My initial reaction to this is, somebody tweeted it and they were right and I wish I could give them credit. They were like 'The Warriors talk about Draymond [Green] the way people talk about their cousin his seventh or eighth time he's gone to jail.' ... [Warriors] are not defending him. [Steve] Kerr is not defending him. Steph [Curry] is not defending him."

Why was Draymond Green ejected vs Magic?

Draymond Green was swiftly ejected from the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday within a mere four minutes. Green's expulsion occurred following a confrontation with the referees, resulting in his receiving two technical fouls and subsequently being removed from the game.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Draymond Green throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. He was involved in several altercations and found himself suspended from the league indefinitely given his inappropriate behavior, a ban which lasted 12 games.

Considering these occurrences, ongoing misconduct from Draymond Green might compel NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to implement harsher disciplinary measures against the Warriors veteran. This could lead to Green turning a new leaf and finishing his basketball career as a good guy instead of being remembered by people as the black sheep.

However, given how he punched Jordan Poole during practice last season, punched Jusuf Nurkic in December, and recently choked Patty Mills, erasing such antics from public memory would be easier said than done.