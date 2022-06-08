“His demeanor never really changes… It’s about the mindset, he doesn’t need any teaching points” - Steph Curry defends 5x All-Star, says he can get loud anytime

Although Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are tied with the Boston Celtics after two NBA Finals games, one player has struggled. Five-time All-Star Klay Thompson hasn't found his shot and has been called "washed" by some.

Despite Thompson's struggles, Curry still believes his fellow "Splash Bro" can overcome the slump, saying:

"History with him has shown there's no predictor to when he can just take it to another level. Regular season, playoffs, he's always found a way to get himself going and, especially in the playoffs, just to make an impact that's loud. Usually. it's really loud, and his demeanor never really changes."

Thompson has exploded on a moment's notice and put up spectacular scoring performances throughout his career. Curry believes Thompson will get "really loud" because of Thompson's confidence and mindset.

"It's not something you can just look at and be like, 'Oh, if you saw them right now, you think he's averaging 50 in this series,'" Curry said. "He's got a very confident look about him, and that's the best thing about him. It's all about the work you put in. It's about the mindset. He doesn't need any teaching points.

"That's why there's so much confidence that at any moment he can go off."

Thompson is shooting 10 of 33 (30.3%), including 4 of 15 (26.7%) from 3-point range against Boston. He has a career 3-point shooting percentage of 41.7%, which is 16th in NBA history.

While Thompson is struggling with his shot, there is the possibility that he will find it before the NBA Finals are finished.

Ultimately, the Warriors have found a way to win one game this series without Thompson at his best. The team may find it challenging to win the series with Thompson slumping, but it is not impossible.

With Game 3 on Wednesday night, Thompson will have another opportunity to find his shot and help the Warriors win.

