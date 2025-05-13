"Steph Curry deserves a 5 billion dollar contract" - Fans react as giant slayer Anthony Edwards pushes Warriors to brink of elimination

Without Steph Curry for the third straight game, the Golden State Warriors were outclassed by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. NBA fans react to the Timberwolves' 117-110 win in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Edwards scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter to lead the Timberwolves to victory. A buzzer-beating 3-point shot at halftime created the momentum for the visitors to take over in the second half. "Ant-Man" was nearly unstoppable until he picked up his fourth personal foul with under five minutes remaining in the third.

Despite foul trouble, the rest of the Timberwolves were able to prevent any comebacks from the Warriors. Golden State's bench tried to make things interesting late in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota managed to hold on and earn a 10-point win.

NBA fans reacted to the victory, with some even pointing out how important Steph Curry is for the Golden State Warriors' success. The Warriors barely made any 3-point shots in their last three games and couldn't find the rhythm on offense.

"Steph Curry deserves a 5 billion dollar contract lmao. These dudes are a**," a fan tweeted.

"He deserves some parts of the franchise," one fan claimed.

"I have never seen a team struggle to win a game without their best player," another fan remarked.

"It just shows how special Steph is! Players like only come around once in a generation!" a fan tweeted.

"Steph deserves 70% of the Warriors' net worth," one fan commented.

"He is the confidence of this team," another fan replied.

The greatest shooter ever has only played 13 minutes in this series after suffering a hamstring strain in the second quarter of Game 1. The Warriors pulled off a win in that game, but have lost three consecutive games and are on the brink of getting eliminated.

Steph Curry's status for Game 5

After being diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain in his hamstring, Steph Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Curry will be on the road with the team for Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

According to The Athletic, Curry has not been ruled out for Game 5 and will likely get a decision before tip-off two days from now. He has started working out, but doesn't do it a full speed. Coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Monday's game that they'll make a decision on the two-time NBA MVP on Wednesday.

If Curry plays Game 5, the Warriors will likely continue to be cautious and put him in a minutes restriction.

