Steph Curry Draws Bold Tom Brady Comprison Over LeBron James and Other NBA Legends

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 24, 2025 19:39 GMT
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was on fire as he led the Dubs to a 137-131 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. League insider Kevin O’Connor, on Thursday, compared Curry to NFL legend Tom Brady, ahead of LeBron James and other NBA legends on X.

O’Connor tweeted that Curry, like Brady, performs at a high level despite his age. He added that his presence on the court gives the Warriors a sense of hope and a chance to win, even when they’re trailing.

“Steph Curry really is the NBA’s Tom Brady,” Kevin O’Connor tweeted. “An ageless wonder who keeps staying great and you always feel like you have a chance when he’s on your team, no matter how much you’re down.”
Steph Curry showed his ageless self when he dragged the Dubs to their second win of the season. He scored 35 of his 42 points in the second half, including 13 straight points to force overtime. His performance ensured that Aaron Gordon’s career-high 50 points and 10 3-pointers were all in vain.

The Baby Faced Assassin spoke after the win. He praised his team’s performance so far.

“There’s 80 games left, so you kind of understand, you don’t want to get too ahead of yourself,” Curry said. “But building blocks on an understanding of how to win, the selflessness of a team that can have eight or nine guys in a closing lineup, got us over the hump.”
He recorded his 72nd career 40-point game. That tied former teammate and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant for the ninth-most 40-point games in NBA history. Also, Curry’s 42 points are the second-most he has scored in a home opener.

Draymond Green responds to Steph Curry’s heroics

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green responded to Steph Curry’s heroics in the overtime win against the Nuggets.

"He loves the moment. That's just who he's been since I've known him. The bigger the moment, the more he rises. He's this quiet guy ... but he loves the show. Anytime it's a show to be put on, he's going to do it. And he did that tonight in a major way."

Green contributed with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Next for the Warriors is a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Edited by Ubong Richard
