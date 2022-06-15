“Steph Curry draws as much attention 30 feet from the basket as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did when he was in the low post” - NBA analyst believes Steph Curry is a better player than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Throughout his tenure in the NBA, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has become one of the most dangerous players the game has ever seen. Curry has transformed the league with his ability to take over a game from well beyond the 3-point arc.

Fast forward to today, and Curry has put on a show on the biggest stage. Throughout the NBA Finals, Curry has been a dangerous weapon against one of the strongest defenses in the league in the Boston Celtics.

After an eye-opening 43-point performance in Game 4, Curry struggled in Game 5. However, he was obviously the center of attention for the Celtics defense.

Speaking on "95.7 The Game," analyst Matt Steinmetz detailed how he believes that Steph Curry can be as difficult to guard as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Steinmetz acknowledged that Kareem was a dangerous weapon in the low post, but argued that Curry draws attention so much further from the basket. Curry can also make plays for his teammates with the ball in his hands. Steinmetz said:

"Steph Curry draws as much attention 30 feet from the basket as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did when he was in the low post."

Steph Curry one win away from adding another NBA championship to his legacy

Golden State Warriors superstar Curry during the 2022 NBA Finals.

It's been another remarkable performance by Curry throughout the 2022 NBA Finals. Although Curry struggled in Game 5, he's still been magnificent on the biggest stage.

After the Warriors found themselves down 2-1 with Game 4 in Boston, Curry put forth a performance for the ages. He finished with 43-points and carried Golden State to a crucial road win, evening the series at 2-2.

After an impressive collective performance by the Warriors in Game 5, the team now finds itself just one win away from another championship. For Curry, it's an opportunity to win his fourth NBA championship. It will also be another chance for the superstar to win his first ever Finals MVP.

It won't come easy for Curry, as Boston has already had to battle back from the brink of elimination several times throughout the postseason. During the NBA Finals, Curry has averaged 30.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

