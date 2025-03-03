Steph Curry drops 2-word reaction after Adam Sandler pulls up to Oscars in Warriors superstar's sneakers

Steph Curry was well-represented at the Oscars tonight, thanks to Adam Sandler. The actor-comedian stole the show at the 97th Academy Awards by sticking to his trademark casual look, rocking basketball shorts, a sweatshirt and finishing it off with Curry’s signature sneakers.

Ad

Sandler donned a pair of the “Championship Mindset” Curry 11s – a choice that resulted in a special shoutout by the two-time MVP himself.

“@adamsandler great choice,” Curry captioned his Instagram Story, sharing a post that showed off Sandler’s outfit and spotlighted the sneakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@stephencurry30)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sandler’s outfit quickly became a talking point during the glamorous event, especially when host Conan O’Brien couldn’t resist poking fun at his casual look. After a hysterical meltdown, Sandler even expressed his love for basketball by inviting everyone to join him for a game right before he stormed out.

Ad

Trending

“You are all welcome to come join me for a game of 5-on-5 basketball at Veteran Park tonight,” Sandler announced as he was leaving.

Sandler has long been an unofficial ambassador for Curry Brand, frequently sporting Curry products at events and in public. He rocked the “Bruce Lee Fire” Curry 11s at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and was spotted wearing the “More Magic” Curry Flow 10s at a Taylor Swift concert in August 2023.

Ad

Steph Curry launches March Madness inspired Curry 12 colorway

Steph Curry and Curry Brand have unveiled a new colorway of the Curry 12s, perfectly timed with NCAA March Madness - the “Spark” Curry 12. The new release, which dropped on the final day of February, is a tribute to Curry’s alma mater - the Davidson Wildcats - and inspired by the unforgettable 2008 NCAA Tournament run.

Ad

The Wildcats entered the 2008 NCAA March Madness as a #10 seed in the Midwest Region, with few analysts giving Bob McKillop’s squad any hope for a deep run. However, Davidson quickly proved the doubters wrong, starting with a thrilling 82-76 upset over #7 Gonzaga in the opening round. They followed that with a 74-70 win over #2 Georgetown and defeated #3 Wisconsin to advance to the Elite Eight.

Davidson’s Cinderella story ended with a narrow 57-59 loss to #1 Kansas, but the Wildcats had already pleasantly shocked the sporting world by then.

Steph Curry was the driving force behind Davidson’s Cinderella run, putting up an impressive 32 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game throughout the tournament. His performance is widely considered among the most iconic in March Madness history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.