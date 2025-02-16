Steph Curry drops 2-word reaction as Mac McClung references Warriors star's iconic celly after 3-peat

Mac McClung appearing at the NBA All-Star event to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest is a yearly feature that basketball fans around the globe have become accustomed to. The 26-year-old made it out to San Francisco to defend his crown on Saturday, and did not disappoint at the Chase Center.

McClung pulled out a handful of creative and inspiring dunks to win the 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest title, and recorded a historic three-peat after taking home his third consecutive crown. The crowd was in awe of of the 6-foot-2 guard's explosive slams, and McClung even left former NBA MVP Steph Curry in shock after pulling off a unique dunk.

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry, were in attendance to see McClung's performance, and had a perfect view from their courtside seats behind the basket. Following the contest, Curry posted a message of support for the dunk champion on his Instagram account.

"Well done," wrote Curry

Steph Curry congratulates Mac McClung on social media. Photo Credits: Steph Curry's IG account

The Golden State Warriors superstar's iconic celebration was referenced by Mac's fourth and final slam, which sealed the deal. McClung received a perfect score for the dunk.

The "night-night" celebration was made famous by Steph Curry over the last few years. It was a usually used after the sharpshooting guard pulled off a late-game 3-pointer to close out a game. On Satuday, he showed off a different version of the celebration to tell the whole world that Mac McClung had wrapped up the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest.

McClung had a memorable night in San Francisco, putting on a performance that even Vince Carter would have been proud off. In 2023. the Virginia native held off the New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy III. Last year, he defeated the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown. This season, a perfect score saw McClung take home his third crown, after defeating Stephon Castle.

Mac McClung dunks over Kia to send Bay Area crowd into a frenzy

Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung competes in the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

In perhaps his most memorable dunk of the night, Mac McClung jumped over a Kia car to send the San Francisco crowd wild. It was an incredible feat that showed off the young guard's impressive vertical leap, explosiveness, coordination and creativity.

The fans in attendance were left stunned. Even Hollywood director Spike Lee, who was captured by cameras shortly after the dunk, could not believe what he had witnessed.

McClung completed the dunk on his first attempt, which made it even more impressive. He received a perfect score from the judges, and following the special moment, it seemed highly unlikely that any other player would be taking home the trophy.

