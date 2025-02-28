Steph Curry drops 4-words to sum up Warriors' 5-game win streak following highlight 56-points night

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was at his usual best, delivering a season-high 56-point performance and leading his team to a 121-115 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. On Friday, Curry took to X to reflect on the Warriors' impressive week, which included their fifth consecutive victory.

He tweeted a four-word simple response to the performance, which has seen the Warriors come out strong after the All-Star break.

"Dubs win the week"

The Warriors have been in incredible form this week of NBA games, with Steph Curry playing a major role. Against the Magic, he shot 16-25 from the field, 12-19 from the 3-point mark and a perfect 12-12 from the free-throw line.

In the five-game winning run, Curry averaged 29.6 points per game. The latest win against the Magic was the Warriors' seventh in eight matchups since acquiring Jimmy Butler during the mid-season trade, placing them at No. 7 in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Gary Payton II (0) center Quinten Post (21) after a play against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Steph Curry's performance earned him a new record—the player with the most 50-point games (nine games) after turning 30 years old. While fans of the Dubs will be excited to see their team hit top form as the postseason approaches, Curry's defiance of Father Time has been key to the Warriors' resurgence.

Steph Curry's teammate speaks on his record-making night at Orlando

Steph Curry came into the contest against the Orlando Magic on Thursday without scoring 40 points in any game this season. However, Feb. 27, which is unofficially Steph Curry's Day, saw him explode with 56 points.

New teammate Jimmy Butler spoke about Curry's performance after the game:

"Fun to watch," Jimmy Butler said. "Even more fun because it was a huge reason why we won the game. I'm glad I'm on this side of it. When he gets hot, he gets going... You're never out of any game [with Curry]."

Butler has been instrumental in the Warriors' resurgence since leaving Miami. The six-time All-Star is averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 5.0 assists per game since he moved to the Bay Area.

