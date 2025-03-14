Steph Curry drops emotional reaction to star-studded compliments from $2.9B brand after landmark milestone

Steph Curry has been the NBA's leader in career 3-pointers made since he surpassed Ray Allen in 2021. He reached another milestone on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, hitting his 4,000th 3-pointer.

Curry achieved the milestone with a third-quarter shot, drawing congratulations from fans and sponsors, including Under Armour.

Curry has been with the Under Armour brand since 2013, and both the company and Curry have enjoyed a jump into superstardom, both on and off the court. The company, valued at $2.9 billion (according to Forbes), put together a special video featuring Under Armour athletes and close friends of Curry, including his family.

The video featured messages from Dell and Seth Curry, Justin Jefferson, Sue Bird, De'Aaron Fox, Andre Iguodala and many others. The Warriors guard had a heartwarming reaction to the video.

"I'll be right back 😢. Appreciate yall!!" Curry wrote.

Curry thanked all the people and Under Armour for showing him love.

Under Armour signed Curry in 2013 before he made an All-Star appearance or led the Warriors on deep playoff runs. Curry has repaid their leap of faith tenfold as he has grown into one of the more popular athletes around the world.

Under Armour recognized Steph Curry when he became the all-time leader in 3-pointers

Under Armour and Steph Curry have maintained a close relationship throughout their 11-year partnership, with the brand congratulating Curry on hitting different career milestones, including his first championship and when he passed Ray Allen for the all-time lead in 3s. Under Armour marked the occasion by releasing NFTs of the shoes Curry wore when he broke the record.

The brand also released a similar video to its recent one, congratulating Curry on everything he has done for the brand over the years. Since signing Curry, Under Armour has added a long list of athletes to its repertoire, taking advantage of Curry's global popularity to expand around the world.

