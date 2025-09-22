Steph Curry edges out LeBron James for coveted NBA American honor

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 22, 2025 15:43 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry edges out LeBron James for coveted NBA American honor - Source: Imagn

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is preparing for his 17th season in the league. Ahead of the new season, Curry was voted the best American player in the league in a survey of twenty coaches, scouts and executives, edging out LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Ad

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on Monday, Curry edged out Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who both came second and third respectively. Curry won by 11 votes, Edwards gathered eight votes and Mitchell came a distant third with a single vote.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications