Steph Curry edges out LeBron James for coveted NBA American honor

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is preparing for his 17th season in the league. Ahead of the new season, Curry was voted the best American player in the league in a survey of twenty coaches, scouts and executives, edging out LA Lakers star LeBron James.According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on Monday, Curry edged out Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who both came second and third respectively. Curry won by 11 votes, Edwards gathered eight votes and Mitchell came a distant third with a single vote.