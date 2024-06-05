Steph Curry endorses wife Ayesha Curry's Sweet July face wash with a glowing review: "Smell delicious"

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, received a stellar review from her husband when it came to her Sweet July Skin's Pava Exfoliating Cleanser. She shared a clip of the Warriors guard trying out the product on her Instagram story. Ayesha joined the superstar in the skincare process while he was left impressed by the effects of the product.

The American actress's skincare line originally launched back on July 11, 2023. It features an exfoliating cleanser, toner, and a power face oil with a price range of $32 to $60. Originally, the video was done in partnership with Vogue. During the video, the couple used the Pava Exfoliating Cleanser while the Warriors star provided his thoughts on the product.

Steph Curry then proceeded to feel the effects of the cleanser as he shared what his face was feeling at that moment.

"That smell delicious," Curry said. "It feels light and airy."

Steph Curry provides promising review in wife's Sweet July Face Pava Exfoliating Cleanser

The full routine also involved the use of the Irie Power Face Oil and the Black Girl Sunscreen. As Curry gently applied each skincare product, he ended up being fond of the whole process as he immediately felt the perks of the routine.

Steph Curry's wife revealed that her 11-year-old daughter already has a complete skincare routine

Speaking with People's Hedy Phillips and Michelle Lee in July 2023, Steph Curry's wife shared how quickly her then 11-year-old daughter, Riley, grew up by already having her own complete skincare routine. Interestingly, Ayesha revealed that when she didn't even have her own process at that age.

"I had no routine as a teenager," Ayesha Curry said. "I feel like I was not using great products, but that's all I knew. My oldest [Riley], she's 11, and she has a full routine for her skin and she is into it. It's non-negotiable for her. I go in the mornings to wake her up for school, and she's already up in the bathroom washing her face."

Back then, Ayesha Curry highlighted the different generation she grew up in where skincare routines weren't exactly a popular norm yet at the time. As she has seen her young daughter prioritize the health of her skin, it has been a tremendous experience for her to witness how quickly her child picked it up by herself.

Additionally, she revealed in the interview how rewarding it is to bond with her children over spa nights and perform skincare routines together. It also adds another activity that they can do together every once in a while.

Coupled with Ayesha Curry having her own skincare product line, it has been a complete experience on her end that she can share this side of herself with her family. Hilariously enough, even one of her children beat her to the skincare routine scene at a young age.