Steph Curry enjoys special dad-sons bonding moment at Coldplay concert in California

The Golden State Warriors' season came to an early end, so Steph Curry and company are making the most of their spare time. NBA players don't usually get to spend as much time with their family as they would like, and the offseason gives them the perfect opportunity to make up for the lost time.
That's exactly what Curry was doing when he took his children to watch Coldplay perform at Stanford, and judging by the clip, they were having an absolute blast.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Curry's wife, Ayesha, revealed that they have a special way of ensuring they are the best parents they can be. They put their relationship ahead of everything, including their children, so they can then focus on everything else:
"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents," Curry said. "And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first."
Steph Curry discusses post-retirement plans
Steph Curry couldn't close out the season on the court. He sustained a hamstring injury in the playoffs, presumably from the wear and tear of playing heavy minutes to help the Warriors reach the postseason.
Curry has shown no signs of slowing down or a desire to walk away from the game, but he's 37 years old, and retirement likely isn't that far down the road. While he doesn't know what he's going to do once that day comes, Curry knows that he won't join the long list of podcasting athletes:
“I love the idea of people giving fans a new perspective and good storytelling (through podcasting), Curry told Mr. Beast on May. 24. “ It does get a little loud at times, but some people are really good at it though. You won’t see me doing it, though (once he retires), so don’t worry about that. I got a lot of other things I want to do.”
Steph Curry and the Warriors will strive to win another NBA championship before it's all said and done. But if that's not the case, he has previously hinted at a career in pro golfing.
