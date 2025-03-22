Steph Curry, ex-Laker rookie & $20,951, 517 guard hyped over MiLaysia Fulwiley's 'Butta' FloTro PE drop on March Madness

Steph Curry, former Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari and Davion Mitchell who has a $20,951,517 contract with the Sacramento Kings (according to Spotrac) got hyped over the MiLaysia Fulwiley's 'Butta' FloTro PE shoe release. On Saturday, Curry Brand's Instagram showcased the latest iteration of the Warriors star's signature shoes.

The sneakers are a special tribute to South Carolina Gamecocks' Fulwiley, who will be competing in March Madness. The Gamecocks' star signed an NIL deal with the Curry brand last year. The brand's Instagram handle wrote about the inspiration behind the sneaker in the caption of their upload.

"Inspired by her nickname, this PE pays tribute to her effortless style and creativity on the court - smooth like butter. Catch them when Lay is in action for the madness 👀"

The baby-faced assassin and more dropped in the post's comments section to express their thoughts on the latest sneaker.

"Yes yes yes yes yes!" Curry commented.

"Neeeedd em 😮‍💨" Davion Micthell commented.

"Dese cold," Quincy Olivari commented.

Steph Curry, Davion Micthell and more react to new Curry brand sneakers. (Credits: @currybrand/Instagram)

The post contained various pictures of the new sneakers that gave fans a detailed look at the shoes' design language. The new MiLaysia Fulwiley's 'Butta' FloTro PE comes in butter yellow color dominating the body of the shoe. It sports a mesh design in the upper body with the lower half of the sneakers merging with the hard sole.

The sides of the sneakers carry the Under Armour logo while the tongue and insole carry the 'Butter' branding. The foxing is marked with the label "Grade MF 12," setting it distinct from other iterations.

The 'Curry Brand' which released the sneaker, opera as a sub-brand of the sportswear giant Under Armour. Unlike other stars, Steph Curry had not signed with prominent brand like Nike and Adidas and has instead served as a long time ambassador for Under Armour.

Under Armour pays tribute to Steph Curry on his historic achievement

On Mar. 13, the Golden State Warriors grabbed a regular-season win over the Sacramento Kings at home with a final score of 130-104. However, the highlight of the night was Steph Curry making history by becoming the first player in league history to record 4000 three-pointers made.

As soon as the Warriors star hit the milestone, sportswear giants Under Armour paid tribute to their brand ambassador. The Curry Brand shared a video on their Instagram covering Steph Curry's journey from a kid in North Carolina to the greatest shooter of all time in NBA history.

Comedian Dave Chappelle also participated in the tribute as he provided the voice-over of the edit honoring the Warriors superstar.

