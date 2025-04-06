Steph Curry fans triggers Kevin Durant with Jimmy Butler praise, gets 'buried' in replies 

NBA fans online saw a triggered version of Kevin Durant on Sunday morning after a Steph Curry fan hit the Suns star's nerve. It all started when a fan praised Jimmy Butler for being a solid player on Curry's side and claimed that the baby-faced assassin did not have a player like Butler by his side in his career.

On Friday, however, one fan slammed that take and brought Durant into the conversation by reposting the Butler praise on X. Soon after that, another fan named Ken expressed his opinion and named Curry as the smartest player of all time to have KD leave the team and allegedly get the credit for the Warriors dynasty's run.

However, the Suns' star was not pleased with the opinions floating around the subject and decided to enter the conversation. He roasted Ken and called him an overly emotional fan.

"Ken may be the most emotionally invested Stan in this basketball shit, I really respect the fandom my boy. U really committed to pushing these agendas for your favorite player. U deserve compensation real S**t," Durant commented.

Another fan jumped in on the conversation and reposted KD's reply and highlighted that the Suns star was not trying to debate, so his response was cordial. Durant then replied to the repost and smacked the toxic fans with a strong response.

"NONE of these guys can talk real hoops with me. I’d bury em all," Durant commented.

Kevin Durant was undeniably a key contributor to the Warriors' dominance during his time in the Bay Area. He played a pivotal role in helping the team win two championships (in 2017 and 2018) and was named the Finals MVP in both of those matchups.

Kevin Durant shares cryptic message on possible Phoenix Suns exit

Kevin Durant's run at the Phoenix Suns has been far from a hero's tale. The 15-time All-Star has maintained his elite level form during his time at the franchise, but it has been hard for his team to get playoff success.

Last season, Durant and company were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and this season, they are fighting to get in the play-in tournament as the 11th seed in the standings.

On Mar. 20, the Suns' star shared a cryptic message denoting his feelings towards his current team. Kevin Durant reposted a tweet talking about people not respecting or liking him in the city.

KD reposts a tweet sharing a cryptic message.

The tweet was originally made under Arizon Sports's post reporting on the two time NBA champions' time in the Suns. Durant has been averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season, but it looks like his fabled tale at the Suns will soon come to an end this offseason.

