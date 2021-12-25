"Steph Curry makes my belly jiggle with glee, I love the way he shots that 3" - Kendrick Perkins hilariously dresses up as Santa Claus and talks about Steph Curry

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has made his way to a Christmas Day jingle. Kendrick Perkins, on the latest episode of ESPN's "First Take," dressed up as Santa Clause to spread some cheer. He came prepared with a jingle featuring a few athletes, including Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Candace Parker and even NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Kendrick Perkins began his jingle with a disclaimer, saying:

“I’m Santa Perk, kicking the truth and putting in his work. I dressed up to come on 'First Take,' so I gotta be real, cause Santa ain’t fake.”

Steph Curry is putting up an MVP-caliber season, coming back to life in the 2021-22 season. Denying physics, Steph Curry made a lot of difficult shots from deep. The flair with which he shoots is highly entertaining for fans, and Perkins’ jingle for Steph Curry expresses that admiration.

Santa Perk said:

“Steph Curry makes my belly jiggle with glee, I love the way he shoots that damn 3.”

Steph Curry reached a special milestones earlier this month at Madison Square Guarden. In the presence of 3-point specialists Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, Steph Curry made his the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career, making him the NBA's all-time leader for 3-pointers. It is highly unlikely someone will dethrone Steph Curry from this record.

Since their fgame against the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors have won three of their last four games, with Steph Curry not playing in the loss.

Steph Curry has willed the Warriors into contention

At the start of the season, no one expected the Warriors to be a top two team in the West. Fast forward to 31 games later, Steph Curry and the Warriors are second in the West with a 26-6 record.

Curry did not need time to settle in, recording a triple-double on opening night against the LA Lakers. The Warriors won the game by a seven-point margin as Steph Curry logged 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

Chef Curry gets a triple-double in the Warriors' win 🧑🏽‍🍳



Steph: 21 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB

Jordan Poole: 20 PTS

Nemanja Bjelica: 15 PTS & 11 REB Chef Curry gets a triple-double in the Warriors' win 🧑🏽‍🍳Steph: 21 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REBJordan Poole: 20 PTSNemanja Bjelica: 15 PTS & 11 REB https://t.co/k0WEeln5nm

Steph Curry (27.7 ppg) is second in scoring, behind former teammate Kevin Durant (29.7 ppg) in the current season. In 30 games so far, he has averaged 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Leading up to Christmas Day, Steph Curry exploded against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. In a 113-104 victory for the Warriors, Steph Curry made a whooping eight 3-pointers, recording 46 points, four rebounds and four assists. He was also a perfect 12 of 12 at the free-throw line.

Despite five players scoring in double-digits for the Grizzlies, they could not contain Steph Curry as he scored 30 points in just the second half.

The second-placed Golden State Warriors will take on the first-place Phoenix Suns on the road on Christmas. The two teams have met twice so far in the regular season, with the series being split 1-1. An aspect that makes the matchup even more interesting is that the teams are first and second in the standings. The team that wins will hold the first seed in the Western Conference standings.

