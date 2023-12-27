Steph Curry forays into $11,825,000,000 market with latest venture

Steph Curry is no stranger to the world of business. Known for his ventures in tech startups and other industries, the NBA superstar has now set his sights on the lucrative American whiskey market.

Curry is ready with his latest venture to penetrate into the ever-astounding $11,825,000,000 whiskey market with the Gentleman's Cut Bourbon Kentucky Whiskey.

The Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon Instagram account shared a video showcasing their whiskey alongside Steph Curry in the frame getting a haircut. The post is titled:

"There’s never a bad time for a fresh cut."

The American whiskey market has been witnessing steady growth over the years. This includes popular whiskey types such as Bourbon, Tennessee, and Rye. The demand for premium U.S. whiskies and the increasing number of super-premium and ultra-premium products have been key drivers of this growth.

The whiskey industry has been one of the star performers of the spirits sector, with the market worth just over $10 billion in the 52 weeks leading up to November 2021.

The popularity of whiskey, particularly luxury Bourbon and Tennessee whiskies, has shown double-digit growth in recent years.

Investments under Stephen Curry Financial Portfolio

Steph Curry has made a name for himself not just on the court, but also in the world of business. With a $160 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Curry has invested in 14 companies, including Unanimous Media. His first tech investment was in SnapTravel, an online travel booking site.

Curry's media company, Unanimous Media, is one of his most important ventures. The company focuses on films with family, faith, and sports themes.

Another significant investment is in Oxigen, which produces pH-balanced water with electrolytes, boosted with oxygen in 2020. The company manufactures a drink designed to assist in muscle recovery.

In 2018, Steph Curry invested in the esports organization TSM. Since then, the organization's value has skyrocketed to a whopping $410 million, a significant increase from $250 million in 2018. Curry also recently invested in Tonal, an AI-powered machine for people looking to work out at home.

The player financial portfolio is managed by SC30 Inc., which oversees his partnerships, investments, and philanthropic acts. His biggest partnership is with Under Armour, where he is one of their signature athletes.

Thanks to all of his successful ventures, Steph Curry earns more money outside of basketball than he does with it.