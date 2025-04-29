Steph Curry fuels all-time rankings debate after eclipsing ex-co-star Kevin Durant in major record

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one win away from moving to the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 109-106 in Game 4 on Monday, with Curry registering his 102nd playoff win.

Curry has moved past Kevin Durant in the all-time playoff wins list, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to make the postseason. The two superstars were once teammates on the Warriors from 2016 to 2019, making three NBA Finals appearances and winning two championships.

The latest accomplishment of Curry's career puts another point in the debate on who's higher in the all-time greatest players list between him and KD. The Warriors star has been knocking on the Top 10 ranking, while some people even put him in it.

In his 16-year NBA career, Steph Curry has made the playoffs 10 times, including this year. Curry has been phenomenal for the Golden State Warriors in the postseason, leading them to six NBA Finals appearances and four championships.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant has made the playoffs 13 times out of 18 years in the league. Durant has been to four NBA Finals and won two titles, both of which came during his time with Curry.

Some fans have put Curry higher on the all-time list than Durant because he was able to win a championship before he arrived in 2015 and after his departure, in 2022. Nevertheless, it's a subjective debate that may or may not rile fans up online.

Steph Curry scores 17 points in Game 4 win over Rockets

Steph Curry scores 17 points in Game 4 win over Rockets. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors outlasted the Houston Rockets 109-106 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The Warriors also took a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 at the Toyota Center on Thursday.

Steph Curry didn't have his best game of the series, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Jimmy Butler stepped up despite an ailing hip, putting up 27 points, five rebounds and six assists. Butler came up clutch, scoring 14 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Brandin Podziemski was fantastic with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Quinten Post scored 13 points off the bench. They overcame a hot-shooting night from Fred VanVleet, who had 25 points and made eight 3-point shots.

Alperen Sengun had a game-high 31 points but missed the go-ahead shot against Draymond Green. VanVleet had a chance to force overtime, but his game-tying 3-point shot came up short.

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

