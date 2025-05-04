Steph Curry Game 7 Stats: A deep dive into 4x Champion's exploits in series deciders

Steph Curry will lead the Warriors on Sunday in his sixth career Game 7. Curry has a 3-2 record in such games and averages 32.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.4 rebounds. Even in the games he has lost, Curry has contributed big. He scored 33 points in a loss to the Clippers in 2014 and 17 points in the heartbreaking NBA Finals loss against the Cavaliers in 2016.

Curry recorded 27 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists against the Rockets in 2018. In 2023, he scored 50 points to eliminate the Sacramento Kings from the playoffs. This year, the 37-year-old is recording 24.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in six games against the Rockets.

He has been instrumental for Golden State and dropped 36 points with Jimmy Butler missing in Game 3. Curry is due another big night in the playoffs, and there’s no better moment than a Game 7.

Steph Curry will be a constant threat from beyond the arc and needs to be picked up from half-court, regardless of who’s running the play. Even if he isn’t having a good shooting night, the Rockets need to commit a man to him at all times.

He has not had much breathing room in this series and is still averaging 24.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field. While he is undoubtedly a force on offense, Steph has also ramped up his efforts on defense in this series.

Steph Curry on approaching Game 7 against Rockets with the ‘appropriate’ mentality

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Steph Curry outlined the mentality that is required when approaching a Game 7. He said:

“If you don’t show up with that appropriate mentality, then you got a long vacation ahead of you, so you don’t want to be the team that’s packing up. We’re packing for a week. Getting on this plane to go to Texas and hopefully go to Minnesota right after. That’s the approach."

Curry is prepared for the Minnesota Timberwolves and will look forward to booking his ticket to the Western Conference semis on Sunday. Game 7 between the Warriors and the Rockets will tip-off from the Toyota Center at 8:30 p.m. ET.

