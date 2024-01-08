"Steph Curry gave me depression": 2x NBA MVP's 9-point outing without a 3 has Warriors fans in shambles

Steph Curry, who's been averaging 28 points, four rebounds, and five assists, had a forgettable performance for his standard against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, January 7. He shot an abysmal 2 of 14 from the field. The first half featured the most shot attempts from him without making a field goal, and it continued in the second half, as he only made two shots after that.

"Steph Curry gave me depression."

"Steph Curry gave me depression."

"I love Stephen Curry. He's one of 2 who got me to love bball. The other was Kobe. Steph, Klay, Dray, Dre and the Warriors let us dream for more and more and more last 10 years. A DECADE. I LOVE THEM and it never changes. BUT. It feels like I'm kinda tired of them now," another tweet read.

Steph Curry was marked primarily by Dennis Schroder and Scottie Barnes. They switched anytime he moved off the ball to set screens. They displayed great team defense to slow him down, giving no space for him to operate, and also took away the passing lanes often.

Curry went five years with at least one 3-pointer in a regular season game. In the last thirty days, he's had two games, with zero 3-pointers made, against the Portland Trail Blazers and today versus the Toronto Raptors.

Boos erupted from a sellout crowd at the opening of the second half of Golden State's 133-118 loss to the Raptors at Chase Centre as the Warriors players slowly walked toward the locker room.

Which was the other game Steph Curry failed to make a three?

The star player for the Golden State Warriors, who has previously shown that he is among the league's finest shooters, ultimately missed, as far as 3-pointers are concerned. In Dec. 2023, the Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-114. Curry shot 0 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc. This was his first game of the regular season without a 3-pointer since 2018, ending a streak of 268 games.

Steph Curry's 0 of 4 performance from outside the arc in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 8, 2018, was the last time he lasted an entire regular season without making a 3-pointer. After that, he had the greatest streak (268 games) for any player in NBA history in which he made at least one 3-pointer.

Another one of Curry's games without a 3-pointer came in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, which the Warriors won despite Curry shooting 0-of-9 from outside the arc. Since 2013, Curry has played in just ten games without scoring a 3-pointer.