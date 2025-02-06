Steph Curry gets brutally honest on expectations from Jimmy Butler in first comments after blockbuster trade 

Steph Curry and the Warriors have finally found his new co-star, Jimmy Butler. The Warriors struck the trade minutes before Wednesday's clash against the Jazz. They traded Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters III in a sensational four-team deal to acquire Butler.

Not just that, the Warriors also extended Butler on a two-year $121 million contract through 2026-27. He declined his player option for next season. Curry addressed the trade for the first time on Wednesday and outlined his expectations from his new teammate, saying:

"I know there was a lot of drama down there (in Miami). Who really knows what the story is. We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy."

Butler and the Heat had a near-endless saga since December. He was suspended multiple times in the process. Butler also blocked a trade to the Warriors, per numerous reports as he only wanted a trade to Phoenix. However, Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause, refused to waive his rights and the Suns couldn't land Butler.

With Butler and the Heat's relationship souring amid their standoff, the parties eventually reached an agreement to send the player to Steph Curry's Warriors, where he's under contract for the next two years after this season.

