Steph Curry gives concerning injury update as swollen thumb pic goes viral - "Don't even know how to answer" 

Steph Curry gave a concerning injury update on his right thumb after a reporter asked him about a viral picture showing how swollen his injured finger was. The Warriors X account posted that photo in which Curry's injured thumb, generally taped or wrapped in ice, was visible.

Curry initially joked that his finger was "cold" as he iced it during the post-game media session after Wednesday's 131-115 Game 5 loss to the Rockets before giving a cryptic answer to how his thumb felt, which sounded alarming.

"I don’t even know how to answer it," Curry said (h/t Warriors' beat writer Anthony Slater). "Something you are dealing with and keep it moving."

On a positive note, Curry said the injured finger hasn't bothered him during games. The two-time MVP was off to a hot start after dropping 31 points in Game 1, 20 in Game 2 and 36 in Game 3. However, Curry managed 17 and 13 points, respectively, in Games 4 and 5.

He shot a series-low 33.3% in Wednesday's matchup, including 3 of 9 from deep. The Warriors failed to close the Rockets and will have the chance to do so in Game 6 on Friday at home.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's injury and Rockets physicality

Steve Kerr wasn't a fan of how the Rockets were guarding Steph Curry at the 3-point line. The Warriors' coach ranted about it in his post-game interview. Kerr slammed the NBA's rule of allowing defensive players to high-five the offensive player on jump shots, as it's not a rule. He believes it's allowing the Rockets to get more aggressive with Curry and compromise him because of his thumb injury.

"On every release, Steph is getting hit," Kerr said. "But it’s basically within the rules. It’s how the league wants it right now."

Kerr called the rule one of the "dumbest" things in the league and reckoned it's only a matter of time before an offensive player injures himself.

Dillon Brooks on claims of Rockets intentionally injuring Steph Curry

The Warriors' broadcast claimed that the Rockets intentionally swiped down the ball when it was in Curry's hands, hoping it would aggravate his thumb sprain. Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was asked about it during the post-game press conference, and he said he was just playing the game.

He suggested that if he had an injured ankle, his counterparts would look to attack that area.

Whether the Rockets are actively looking for foul play or not, as Kerr mentioned, it's a league-wide problem. Unfortunately for Steph Curry, he's already carrying a thumb injury, and the fouls don't support Kerr's case.

