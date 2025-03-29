Steph Curry gives detailed injury update after first game back from brutal tailbone ailment

After missing two games due to a pelvic contusion, Steph Curry made his return on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Golden State Warriors star ended up topscoring with 23 points as his team beat the Pelicans 111-95.

After the game, Curry addressed his latest injury, which he sustained in the third quarter of the Warriors' Mar. 20 matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The detailed update he gave will certainly come across as good news to Warriors fans:

"Thankfully, I didn't break anything or have any bone damage. It's mostly just a deep serious contusion," Curry said. "I'll feel it for a while, but I can play. I can't make it worse."

Curry added that the injury didn't bother him in his comeback against the Pelicans, though he was certainly "aware" that there were lingering effects. He also said that his brief absence had its pros and cons:

"You're rested, but the timing and the endurance of getting through your regular minutes, that was a little bit of a challenge," Curry said. "All in all, it was a great night. Obviously nice to get the win."

In Steph Curry's absence, the Warriors lost 124-115 to the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday and got blown out 112-86 by the Miami Heat three days later. It appears, however, that the Warriors (42-31, 7th in the Western Conference) can't afford another missed game from Curry as they look to secure an outright playoff spot over the likes of the LA Clippers (42-31) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32).

Clip of Steph Curry making 27 threes in a row goes viral

Though Steph Curry admitted to shaking off rust in his comeback game in New Orleans, his shooting skills appeared to be working just fine in a clip that went viral.

The day before the Warriors took on the Pelicans, a video posted on X showed Curry taking threes during a practice session in New Orleans. In the video, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers can be seen hitting 27 consecutive outside shots:

With practice sessions like these, it's no wonder that Steph Curry accomplishes feats like becoming the first NBA player to hit 4,000 three-pointers.

